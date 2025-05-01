Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
12. Trigonometric Identities / Introduction to Trigonometric Identities / Problem 7

Is the given equation an identity?
2sinθsin2θ=12cos2(θ2)1\frac{2\sin\theta}{\sin2\theta}=\frac{1}{2\cos^2\left(\frac{\theta}{2}\right)-1}

Learn this concept