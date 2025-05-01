12. Trigonometric Identities / Introduction to Trigonometric Identities / Problem 7

Is the given equation an identity?

2 sin θ sin 2 θ = 1 2 cos 2 ( θ 2 ) − 1 \frac{2\sin\theta}{\sin2\theta}=\frac{1}{2\cos^2\left(\frac{\theta}{2}\right)-1}