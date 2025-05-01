12. Trigonometric Identities / Introduction to Trigonometric Identities / Problem 1

Is the given equation an identity?

cot 2 x cos 2 x = cot 2 x + sin 2 x − 1 \cot^2x\cos^2x=\cot^2x+\sin^2x-1 cot 2 x cos 2 x = cot 2 x + sin 2 x − 1