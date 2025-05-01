Two numbers add up to 118, and when multiplied, give a product that is a maximum. Solve for this product.
Find out the equation of the parabola in the vertex form for the given condition:
(a) Shape of the parabola same as f(x) = -7x2
(b) Maximum = -3 at x = 6
Find out the equation of the parabola in the vertex form for the given condition:
(a) Shape of the parabola same as f(x) = 13x2
(b) vertex of the parabola (-1, -1)
Using the following description of the graph of a quadratic function, determine the domain and range. The vertex is (-5, -6) and the parabola opens up.
Find out whether the function has a minimum value or a maximum value without graphing it. Determine the minimum or maximum value and the point where it occurs. Also, find out the domain and range of the function. f(x) = 9x2-54x+83
For the given quadratic equation, write down the coordinates of the vertex of the parabola. f(x) = 7(x -5)2 -3