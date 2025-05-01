Sequences definitions Flashcards
Sequences definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Sequence
An ordered list of numbers, either finite or infinite, where each number is called a term and follows a specific pattern.Term
An individual number in a sequence, identified by its position and often generated by a formula or pattern.Index
A positive integer representing the position of a term within a sequence, typically denoted by n.Finite Sequence
A sequence with a limited number of terms, ending at a specific value without continuing indefinitely.Infinite Sequence
A sequence that continues without end, often indicated by an ellipsis after the last visible term.Pattern
A recognizable regularity or rule that determines how terms in a sequence are generated or related.General Formula
An explicit equation involving the index n, used to calculate any term in a sequence directly.Recursive Formula
An equation that defines each term of a sequence based on one or more previous terms, requiring initial values.Arithmetic Sequence
A sequence where each term increases or decreases by a constant difference from the previous term.Explicit Formula
A synonym for general formula, providing a direct calculation for any term using the index.Subscript Notation
A way to label terms in a sequence, such as a₁, a₂, a₃, indicating their position using subscripts.Fraction Sequence
A sequence where terms are fractions, often with numerators and denominators following their own patterns.Exponential Sequence
A sequence where each term is generated by raising a base number to the power of the index or a related expression.Alternating Sequence
A sequence in which the sign or value of terms alternates, often modeled using powers of negative one.Function
A mathematical relationship similar to a sequence, but with inputs that can be any real number, not just positive integers.