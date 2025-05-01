Transformations definitions Flashcards
Transformations definitions
Transformation
Any change to a function's graph or equation that alters its position or shape, such as shifting, reflecting, or stretching.Reflection
A flip of a graph over a specific axis, resulting in a mirror image and changing the sign of certain values.Shift
A movement of a graph horizontally, vertically, or both, relocating every point without altering the graph's shape.Stretch
An alteration that increases the distance between points on a graph, making it appear taller or wider.Compression
A transformation that decreases the distance between points on a graph, making it appear shorter or narrower.Horizontal Shift
A movement of a graph left or right, determined by changes inside the function's argument.Vertical Shift
A movement of a graph up or down, determined by changes added outside the function.Horizontal Stretch
A widening of a graph along the x-axis, caused by multiplying the input by a constant between 0 and 1.Vertical Stretch
An elongation of a graph along the y-axis, caused by multiplying the output by a constant greater than 1.Horizontal Compression
A narrowing of a graph along the x-axis, caused by multiplying the input by a constant greater than 1.Vertical Compression
A flattening of a graph along the y-axis, caused by multiplying the output by a constant between 0 and 1.Domain
The complete set of possible input values for a function, which may change after a transformation.Range
The complete set of possible output values for a function, which can be altered by transformations.Function Notation
A symbolic way to represent transformations, such as f(x-h)+k for shifts or cf(x) for stretches.Combination of Transformations
The sequential application of multiple transformations to a function, affecting both its graph and equation.