Transformations definitions Flashcards

Transformations definitions
  • Transformation
    Any change to a function's graph or equation that alters its position or shape, such as shifting, reflecting, or stretching.
  • Reflection
    A flip of a graph over a specific axis, resulting in a mirror image and changing the sign of certain values.
  • Shift
    A movement of a graph horizontally, vertically, or both, relocating every point without altering the graph's shape.
  • Stretch
    An alteration that increases the distance between points on a graph, making it appear taller or wider.
  • Compression
    A transformation that decreases the distance between points on a graph, making it appear shorter or narrower.
  • Horizontal Shift
    A movement of a graph left or right, determined by changes inside the function's argument.
  • Vertical Shift
    A movement of a graph up or down, determined by changes added outside the function.
  • Horizontal Stretch
    A widening of a graph along the x-axis, caused by multiplying the input by a constant between 0 and 1.
  • Vertical Stretch
    An elongation of a graph along the y-axis, caused by multiplying the output by a constant greater than 1.
  • Horizontal Compression
    A narrowing of a graph along the x-axis, caused by multiplying the input by a constant greater than 1.
  • Vertical Compression
    A flattening of a graph along the y-axis, caused by multiplying the output by a constant between 0 and 1.
  • Domain
    The complete set of possible input values for a function, which may change after a transformation.
  • Range
    The complete set of possible output values for a function, which can be altered by transformations.
  • Function Notation
    A symbolic way to represent transformations, such as f(x-h)+k for shifts or cf(x) for stretches.
  • Combination of Transformations
    The sequential application of multiple transformations to a function, affecting both its graph and equation.