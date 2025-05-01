Which environmental stressor is most likely to trigger a psychological disorder in someone with a diathesis?
How does the biopsychosocial model account for individual differences in the causes of the same psychological disorder?
Why is it important to offer diverse treatment modalities for psychological disorders according to the biopsychosocial model?
Which treatment modality would be most appropriate for someone whose depression is driven by biological factors according to the biopsychosocial model?
In the diathesis-stress model, what role do environmental stressors play?