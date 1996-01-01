Cognitive Psychology quiz #3 Flashcards
Cognitive Psychology quiz #3
Learning a musical instrument engages which different areas of the brain at the same time?Learning a musical instrument engages areas involved in motor control, auditory processing, and memory.Which perspective is most concerned with how individuals interpret their experiences?The cognitive perspective is most concerned with how individuals interpret their experiences.What is not true about divergent thinking?It is not true that divergent thinking always leads to a single correct answer; it generates multiple possible solutions.What is true about unconscious bias?Unconscious bias refers to automatic, unintentional judgments influenced by prior experiences and cultural norms.Which researcher suggested that there was a cognitive aspect to learning?Edward Tolman suggested that learning involves cognitive processes, such as the formation of cognitive maps.Which strategy involves chunking?Chunking is a memory strategy that involves grouping information into larger, meaningful units.What is the best illustration of metacognition?Thinking about your own thinking, such as planning how to study for a test, illustrates metacognition.What is the cognitive approach to psychology?The cognitive approach studies mental processes such as perception, memory, language, and problem solving.What might happen if we take a break from reading after we've read difficult material?Taking a break can help consolidate information and improve understanding and retention.Which are you more likely to feel doubtful about: opinions or factual claims?You are more likely to feel doubtful about opinions, as they are subjective and not always based on evidence.Which patient is most likely to have problems with mental rotation?A patient with damage to brain areas involved in spatial processing may have problems with mental rotation.The teacher-expectancy effect reflects the views of which sociological perspective?The teacher-expectancy effect reflects the symbolic interactionist perspective, which emphasizes the impact of expectations on behavior.What is cognitive psychology primarily concerned with?Cognitive psychology is primarily concerned with understanding mental processes such as perception, memory, and problem solving.Which statement best represents a negative connotation for the word 'thin'?Describing someone as 'scrawny' or 'emaciated' gives a negative connotation to the word 'thin.'What is one benefit of the brain grouping like items into categories?Grouping items into categories helps the brain process information more efficiently and aids memory retrieval.Which of the following is not a cognitive process: perception, digestion, memory, or problem solving?Digestion is not a cognitive process.What happens in top-down processing?Top-down processing involves using prior knowledge and expectations to interpret sensory information.What is the best example of the mere-exposure effect?Preferring a song after hearing it multiple times is an example of the mere-exposure effect.What cognitive factors can lessen a stress response?Cognitive factors such as positive self-talk, reappraisal, and problem-focused coping can lessen a stress response.Which statement uses a synonym as a context clue?The statement 'The child was elated, or very happy, after winning the game' uses a synonym as a context clue.Which cognitive tasks would an older adult (with no dementia) perform well on?Older adults often perform well on tasks involving crystallized intelligence, such as vocabulary and general knowledge.How are self-fulfilling prophecies and schemas related?Schemas can shape expectations, which may lead to self-fulfilling prophecies by influencing behavior to match those expectations.What does the prototype model of concepts emphasize?The prototype model emphasizes that concepts are formed around a typical or average example of a category.Which term best describes the effects of our mind-set and expectations on perception?Top-down processing best describes the effects of mind-set and expectations on perception.What is an innate belief about something without conscious consideration?An innate belief without conscious consideration is called an implicit or unconscious bias.Which option can best be supported by metacognition?Evaluating and adjusting one's learning strategies is best supported by metacognition.Which sentence uses ethos to persuade readers?'As a doctor with 20 years of experience, I recommend this treatment' uses ethos to persuade readers.Why is the four-part processing model useful?The four-part processing model is useful because it helps explain how different cognitive processes work together to interpret information.Which school of thought studies how cognitive processes help people and animals develop habits?Cognitive psychology studies how cognitive processes contribute to habit formation.What is it called when someone engages in the same response when the stimulus changes?Perseveration is when someone continues the same response despite changes in the stimulus.What is a causal relationship in a text?A causal relationship in a text is when one event is shown to cause another event.Which examples are both cognitive skills?Problem solving and memory are both cognitive skills.'How do you know that she liked her new home?' is an example of what?It is an example of a question prompting inference or interpretation based on evidence.What are key concepts or concerns of cognitive psychology?Key concepts include perception, memory, attention, language, and problem solving.What do we call our brain's ability to process many aspects of our world at the same time?Parallel processing is the brain's ability to process multiple aspects simultaneously.Which statement demonstrates internal dialogue?'I wonder if I studied enough for this test,' is an example of internal dialogue.How are assimilation and accommodation similar?Both are processes by which individuals adapt their cognitive schemas in response to new information.What is the process through which we communicate and which shapes our reality?Language is the process through which we communicate and shape our reality.What is the tendency to focus on one use of an item and ignore other potential uses?Functional fixedness is the tendency to focus on one use of an item and ignore other uses.Which scenario best illustrates Tolman's views on purposive behavior?A rat navigating a maze to find food, demonstrating goal-directed behavior, illustrates Tolman's views.