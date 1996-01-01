Cognitive Psychology quiz #4 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Cognitive Psychology quiz #4

Cognitive Psychology quiz #4
  • What is the cognitive explanation for people thinking they are autonomous in their vehicles?
    People may overestimate their control due to cognitive biases such as the illusion of control.
  • Which component of Broadbent's model of attention is focused on the meaning of a stimulus?
    The semantic analysis component focuses on the meaning of a stimulus.
  • What was the major focus of cognitive behavioral approaches in the 1960s?
    The major focus was on changing maladaptive thoughts and behaviors through cognitive and behavioral techniques.
  • What is the relationship between prototypicality and reaction time?
    Items high in prototypicality are recognized more quickly than less typical items.
  • What is true concerning generalization?
    Generalization involves responding similarly to stimuli that are similar to the original conditioned stimulus.
  • What is the biggest difference between analogical and symbolic representations?
    Analogical representations resemble the objects they represent, while symbolic representations use arbitrary symbols.
  • Who is demonstrating convergent thinking?
    A person who narrows down multiple solutions to find the single best answer is demonstrating convergent thinking.
  • What is a measure of the speed of cognitive processing?
    Reaction time is a common measure of the speed of cognitive processing.
  • What best summarizes metacognition?
    Metacognition is thinking about one's own thinking processes.
  • Which concept is most nearly the opposite of personal control?
    Learned helplessness is the opposite of personal control.
  • Which is not an example of accommodation?
    Applying an existing schema without change is not an example of accommodation.
  • What is true regarding the perception of briefly presented words?
    Briefly presented words are more likely to be recognized if they are familiar or expected.
  • What is a way in which cognitive theories are similar?
    Cognitive theories generally emphasize the importance of mental processes in understanding behavior.
  • Which adjective is not used to describe expert cognition?
    Random is not used to describe expert cognition.
  • Which perspective would study intrusive thoughts that become stuck in one's mind?
    The cognitive perspective would study intrusive thoughts.
  • What is true of inner speech?
    Inner speech refers to the internal dialogue that guides thinking and behavior.
  • Which would require the deepest processing of information?
    Relating new information to personal experiences requires the deepest processing.
  • For what reasons are schemas useful?
    Schemas help organize information, guide attention, and facilitate memory retrieval.
  • What is the goal of cognitive therapy (CT) for a nurse working in a psychiatric facility?
    The goal is to help patients identify and change maladaptive thought patterns.
  • Which phrase accurately describes top-down processing?
    Top-down processing is guided by higher-level mental processes, such as expectations and prior knowledge.
  • Why can we consider Tolman one of the early cognitive psychologists?
    Tolman emphasized the role of mental processes, such as cognitive maps, in learning.
  • What is true regarding the effect of elaboration on encoding?
    Elaboration enhances encoding by linking new information to existing knowledge.
  • Which example evaluates human behavior from an internal perspective?
    Analyzing how a person's thoughts influence their actions evaluates behavior from an internal perspective.
  • What is true about a correct mindset?
    A correct mindset involves openness to learning, resilience, and belief in the ability to improve.
  • What is true about the reading brain?
    The reading brain integrates multiple cognitive processes, including perception, memory, and language.
  • Who is the scientist most likely to take a cognitive perspective on understanding psychology?
    A scientist who studies mental processes such as memory, perception, and problem solving is likely to take a cognitive perspective.
  • People who quickly solve a maze problem are higher in what?
    They are higher in cognitive flexibility and problem-solving ability.
  • In which case will the individual likely experience interference?
    Interference is likely when similar information is learned close together in time.
  • On what basis do people often make sense of the world?
    People often use schemas and prior knowledge to make sense of the world.
  • What are characteristics of cognitive psychology?
    Cognitive psychology focuses on mental processes, uses scientific methods, and often compares the mind to a computer.
  • What is true of the cognitive interview technique?
    The cognitive interview technique enhances memory retrieval by using cues and context reinstatement.
  • What would Aaron T. Beck most likely do?
    Aaron T. Beck would help clients identify and change negative thought patterns.
  • What is one cognitive factor of learning, the idea that much of behavior is goal-directed?
    Purposive behavior is the cognitive factor that suggests much behavior is goal-directed.
  • Which perspective focuses on how people process, use, and store information?
    The cognitive perspective focuses on how people process, use, and store information.
  • What is the prototype model of forming concepts?
    The prototype model involves creating a mental image of the average features of a category.
  • How does the central route of the elaboration likelihood model work?
    It works by engaging someone thoughtfully with a logical argument or message.
  • What is information processing guided by higher-level mental processes called?
    It is called top-down processing.
  • What do studies of latent learning highlight?
    They highlight the importance of cognitive processes in learning, such as forming mental maps.
  • What is a picture or idea that helps someone to remember a more complex idea?
    A mnemonic is a picture or idea that aids memory.
  • What is encoding that requires attention and conscious effort?
    Effortful processing is encoding that requires attention and conscious effort.