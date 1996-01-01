Cognitive Psychology quiz #4 Flashcards
Cognitive Psychology quiz #4
What is the cognitive explanation for people thinking they are autonomous in their vehicles?People may overestimate their control due to cognitive biases such as the illusion of control.Which component of Broadbent's model of attention is focused on the meaning of a stimulus?The semantic analysis component focuses on the meaning of a stimulus.What was the major focus of cognitive behavioral approaches in the 1960s?The major focus was on changing maladaptive thoughts and behaviors through cognitive and behavioral techniques.What is the relationship between prototypicality and reaction time?Items high in prototypicality are recognized more quickly than less typical items.What is true concerning generalization?Generalization involves responding similarly to stimuli that are similar to the original conditioned stimulus.What is the biggest difference between analogical and symbolic representations?Analogical representations resemble the objects they represent, while symbolic representations use arbitrary symbols.Who is demonstrating convergent thinking?A person who narrows down multiple solutions to find the single best answer is demonstrating convergent thinking.What is a measure of the speed of cognitive processing?Reaction time is a common measure of the speed of cognitive processing.What best summarizes metacognition?Metacognition is thinking about one's own thinking processes.Which concept is most nearly the opposite of personal control?Learned helplessness is the opposite of personal control.Which is not an example of accommodation?Applying an existing schema without change is not an example of accommodation.What is true regarding the perception of briefly presented words?Briefly presented words are more likely to be recognized if they are familiar or expected.What is a way in which cognitive theories are similar?Cognitive theories generally emphasize the importance of mental processes in understanding behavior.Which adjective is not used to describe expert cognition?Random is not used to describe expert cognition.Which perspective would study intrusive thoughts that become stuck in one's mind?The cognitive perspective would study intrusive thoughts.What is true of inner speech?Inner speech refers to the internal dialogue that guides thinking and behavior.Which would require the deepest processing of information?Relating new information to personal experiences requires the deepest processing.For what reasons are schemas useful?Schemas help organize information, guide attention, and facilitate memory retrieval.What is the goal of cognitive therapy (CT) for a nurse working in a psychiatric facility?The goal is to help patients identify and change maladaptive thought patterns.Which phrase accurately describes top-down processing?Top-down processing is guided by higher-level mental processes, such as expectations and prior knowledge.Why can we consider Tolman one of the early cognitive psychologists?Tolman emphasized the role of mental processes, such as cognitive maps, in learning.What is true regarding the effect of elaboration on encoding?Elaboration enhances encoding by linking new information to existing knowledge.Which example evaluates human behavior from an internal perspective?Analyzing how a person's thoughts influence their actions evaluates behavior from an internal perspective.What is true about a correct mindset?A correct mindset involves openness to learning, resilience, and belief in the ability to improve.What is true about the reading brain?The reading brain integrates multiple cognitive processes, including perception, memory, and language.Who is the scientist most likely to take a cognitive perspective on understanding psychology?A scientist who studies mental processes such as memory, perception, and problem solving is likely to take a cognitive perspective.People who quickly solve a maze problem are higher in what?They are higher in cognitive flexibility and problem-solving ability.In which case will the individual likely experience interference?Interference is likely when similar information is learned close together in time.On what basis do people often make sense of the world?People often use schemas and prior knowledge to make sense of the world.What are characteristics of cognitive psychology?Cognitive psychology focuses on mental processes, uses scientific methods, and often compares the mind to a computer.What is true of the cognitive interview technique?The cognitive interview technique enhances memory retrieval by using cues and context reinstatement.What would Aaron T. Beck most likely do?Aaron T. Beck would help clients identify and change negative thought patterns.What is one cognitive factor of learning, the idea that much of behavior is goal-directed?Purposive behavior is the cognitive factor that suggests much behavior is goal-directed.Which perspective focuses on how people process, use, and store information?The cognitive perspective focuses on how people process, use, and store information.What is the prototype model of forming concepts?The prototype model involves creating a mental image of the average features of a category.How does the central route of the elaboration likelihood model work?It works by engaging someone thoughtfully with a logical argument or message.What is information processing guided by higher-level mental processes called?It is called top-down processing.What do studies of latent learning highlight?They highlight the importance of cognitive processes in learning, such as forming mental maps.What is a picture or idea that helps someone to remember a more complex idea?A mnemonic is a picture or idea that aids memory.What is encoding that requires attention and conscious effort?Effortful processing is encoding that requires attention and conscious effort.