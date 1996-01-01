Cognitive Psychology quiz #5 Flashcards
Cognitive Psychology quiz #5
Who are internally motivated to perceive the world and act in accordance with their developing schemas?Children are internally motivated to perceive the world and act according to their developing schemas.Automatic processing and effortful processing involve two types of what?They involve two types of encoding.We respond not to reality but to reality as we what?We respond to reality as we perceive it.What is latent learning in psychology?Latent learning is learning that occurs without immediate reinforcement and is not demonstrated until there is motivation to do so.What is the definitional approach to categorization?The definitional approach categorizes items based on whether they meet a set of defining features.What is an action pattern or mental structure involved in the acquisition and organization of knowledge?A schema is a mental structure involved in organizing knowledge.What does cognitive appraisal involve?Cognitive appraisal involves evaluating and interpreting a situation to determine its significance.What does the propaganda effect demonstrate?The propaganda effect demonstrates that people are more likely to believe statements they have heard repeatedly.Like Piaget, what did Vygotsky emphasize about children?Vygotsky emphasized that children actively construct their knowledge through interaction with their environment.What is the best definition of illusory correlation?An illusory correlation is the perception of a relationship between two variables when none exists.What is a characteristic feature of information-processing psychologists?They focus on how information is encoded, stored, and retrieved in the mind.What describes the way a person thinks and learns?Cognitive style describes the way a person thinks and learns.Heuristics are strategies that do what to the process of making decisions?Heuristics simplify and speed up the process of making decisions.The cognitive perspective would most likely compare the human brain to what?The cognitive perspective often compares the brain to a computer.Heuristics can be defined as what kind of shortcuts?Heuristics are mental shortcuts.Is the exemplar model of forming concepts creating a mental image of the average features?No, the exemplar model involves comparing new items to specific examples stored in memory, not an average.What is personal or informal knowledge referred to as?Personal or informal knowledge is referred to as tacit knowledge.Which perspective emphasizes how we store and retrieve information?The cognitive perspective emphasizes how we store and retrieve information.Learning, memory, and reasoning are considered what order brain functions?They are considered higher-order brain functions.What best describes the cognitive bias of representativeness?It is the tendency to judge the probability of an event by how much it resembles a typical case.What is the essence of the cognitive perspective?The essence is the study of mental processes involved in acquiring, storing, and using information.What is the foundation of cognitive theory?The foundation is the idea that mental processes influence behavior.What is modeling in psychology?Modeling is learning by observing and imitating others.What is it called when you mirror what a patient says?Mirroring or reflecting is when you repeat or paraphrase what a patient says.In the semantic network model, how is a specific category or concept represented?It is represented as a node within a network of interconnected concepts.How is cognition best described?Cognition is the set of mental processes involved in acquiring, storing, and using knowledge.What did Wolfgang Köhler consider a chimpanzee's sudden problem solving to be evidence of?He considered it evidence of insight learning, a cognitive process.What is the process by which an existing schema is used to understand something new?Assimilation is using an existing schema to understand new information.Which statement is most closely associated with levels of processing theory?The depth at which information is processed affects how well it is remembered.What technique is used to identify clusters of related items, like personality traits?Factor analysis is used to identify clusters of related items.What is thinking that occurs without deliberate, conscious thought called?It is called automatic processing.What does the conjunction rule state?The conjunction rule states that the probability of two events occurring together is less than or equal to the probability of either event alone.Selection is what in the process of perception?Selection is the process of focusing attention on certain stimuli.What is an example of frequency theory in psychology?Frequency theory explains how the rate of nerve impulses matches the frequency of a tone, enabling us to sense pitch.The importance of schemas was most clearly highlighted by which theory?Cognitive theory highlights the importance of schemas.What occurs in the cognitive stage of learning?In the cognitive stage, individuals consciously think about and understand the steps involved in a task.Studies show that most people tend to do what?Most people tend to overestimate their abilities and remember information that confirms their beliefs.A high threshold in Treisman's model of attention implies what?A high threshold means a stimulus requires more activation to be noticed.What psychological perspective is concerned with how information is processed in the brain?The cognitive perspective is concerned with information processing in the brain.What is a prototype in psychology?A prototype is the best or most typical example of a category.