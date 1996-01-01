Cognitive Psychology quiz #6 Flashcards
Cognitive Psychology quiz #6
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What would a cognitive psychologist be interested in?A cognitive psychologist would be interested in studying mental processes such as memory, perception, and problem solving.Which perspective emphasizes how we store and retrieve information?The cognitive perspective emphasizes storage and retrieval of information.According to researchers, people pay more attention to stimuli that are what?People pay more attention to stimuli that are novel, relevant, or emotionally significant.Who is Noam Chomsky and what is his significance in psychology?Noam Chomsky is a linguist and cognitive psychologist who challenged behaviorist views on language and contributed to the cognitive revolution.What is the importance of thoughts and internal mental states in psychology?Thoughts and internal mental states are important because they influence behavior and are central to cognitive psychology.Both cognitive representation and categorization are types of what?They are types of mental processes.Items high on prototypicality have what kind of family resemblances?They have strong family resemblances to other members of the category.What is the general function of working memory?Working memory temporarily holds and manipulates information for cognitive tasks.What is inattentional blindness?Inattentional blindness is failing to notice a visible stimulus because attention is focused elsewhere.What is a mental representation of an actual instance of a member of a category?An exemplar is a mental representation of a specific instance within a category.What would most likely be of interest to a theorist from the cognitive approach?A theorist from the cognitive approach would be interested in how people perceive, remember, and solve problems.Which perspective is most concerned with how individuals interpret their experiences?The cognitive perspective is most concerned with individual interpretation of experiences.What is hindsight bias?Hindsight bias is the tendency to believe, after an event has occurred, that one would have predicted or expected the outcome.What type of thought did Vygotsky believe symbolic and make-believe play helped to advance?Vygotsky believed it helped advance abstract and higher-order thinking.Which scenario best reflects the basic idea of social constructivism?A student learning through collaboration and discussion with peers reflects social constructivism.Which means of comprehending new information best describes a cognitive learner?A cognitive learner comprehends new information by actively processing and organizing it.What inspired the information processing theory?The information processing theory was inspired by knowledge of how computers process information.What is a characteristic feature of information-processing psychologists?They use models to describe how information is processed in the mind.What involves knowing about knowing?Metacognition involves knowing about knowing.According to your text, what is the key to solving the Wason four-card problem?The key is to use logical reasoning to test the validity of a rule.According to cognitive psychologists, what is true?Cognitive psychologists believe that mental processes can be studied scientifically.What are mental categories used to group objects, events, and characteristics?Concepts are mental categories used for grouping.According to Broadbent, where does the process of rehearsal take place?Rehearsal takes place in short-term memory.How can a schema affect memory for items that are out of place?A schema may cause someone to forget or misremember items that do not fit expected patterns.The Stroop effect demonstrates people's inability to ignore what aspect of words?It demonstrates the inability to ignore the meaning of words.What is an important ability in concrete operational thought?An important ability is logical thinking about concrete objects and events.Imagery and repetition are aspects of what?They are aspects of memory encoding strategies.Recognizing the meaning of a partially known word in context is an example of what?It is an example of using context clues for comprehension.What principle underlies cognitive therapy?Cognitive therapy is based on the principle that changing thought patterns can improve emotional well-being.How does a person use the availability heuristic?A person uses the availability heuristic by judging the likelihood of events based on how easily examples come to mind.What does cognitive psychology focus on studying?Cognitive psychology focuses on studying mental processes such as perception, memory, and problem solving.What is convergence in psychology?Convergence refers to the process of narrowing down multiple possibilities to find a single best solution.What principle underlies cognitive-behavioral therapy?Cognitive-behavioral therapy is based on the principle that changing thoughts and behaviors can improve psychological health.What is accommodation in cognitive development?Accommodation is modifying existing schemas to incorporate new information.Is reading comprehension difficult to assess through formal testing alone?Yes, reading comprehension involves complex cognitive processes that may not be fully captured by formal tests.What mental process is required for proficient word reading?Proficient word reading requires decoding, which involves recognizing and processing written words.Do most students overestimate their skill level and abilities to take open book tests?Yes, many students overestimate their abilities due to overconfidence bias.Can a student with dyslexia also be intellectually gifted?Yes, a student with dyslexia can also be intellectually gifted.What is hindsight bias in psychology?Hindsight bias is the tendency to see events as having been predictable after they have already occurred.What does breaking down information for quick repetition and memorization mean?It means using rote rehearsal or shallow processing.