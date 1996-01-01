Cognitive Psychology quiz #7 Flashcards
Cognitive Psychology quiz #7
When does an anchoring bias occur?Anchoring bias occurs when people rely too heavily on the first piece of information encountered.What does cognitive psychology focus on studying?Cognitive psychology focuses on studying mental processes such as perception, memory, and problem solving.Is talking about a subject with classmates considered activating prior knowledge?Yes, discussing a subject can activate and build on prior knowledge.Is it normal to get upset at friends sometimes?Yes, it is normal to experience a range of emotions, including anger, in relationships.What is happening when you receive a phone call offering a $50 gift card if you participate in a survey?This is an example of using an incentive to persuade or motivate behavior.What does bottom-up processing involve?Bottom-up processing involves analysis that begins with sensory input and builds up to perception.What is it called when you repeat back what a client has said to clarify misunderstanding?This is called paraphrasing or reflecting.What is cognition in psychology?Cognition refers to mental processes involved in acquiring, storing, and using knowledge.How is truth most often discerned?Truth is most often discerned through evidence, reasoning, and consensus.What is a statement of a viewpoint supporting one side of an argument called?It is called an opinion or a claim.Why can positive self-talk be helpful?Positive self-talk can improve mood, motivation, and performance.What are concepts (mental models) that help us categorize and interpret information?Schemas are mental models that help categorize and interpret information.Who conducted pioneering research on latent learning and cognitive maps?Edward Tolman conducted pioneering research on latent learning and cognitive maps.When does automatic processing most clearly occur?Automatic processing occurs without conscious effort or attention.What do client-centered therapists emphasize?They emphasize the importance of empathy, unconditional positive regard, and the client's perspective.What is cognitive therapy most likely to do?Cognitive therapy is most likely to help clients identify and change negative thought patterns.What does the confirmation bias refer to?It refers to the tendency to seek out and remember information that confirms one's beliefs.What is top-down processing in psychology?Top-down processing is when perception is guided by prior knowledge, expectations, and experiences.Are comprehension and speed the two most important traits in reading for business?Comprehension and speed are both important, but comprehension is essential for effective reading.What is an illusory correlation?An illusory correlation is perceiving a relationship between variables when none exists.What cognitive changes accompany depression?Depression is often accompanied by negative thinking patterns and cognitive distortions.What does research suggest about cognitive processes such as learning?Research suggests that cognitive processes can be influenced by factors such as attention, motivation, and prior knowledge.What is overconfidence in psychology?Overconfidence is the tendency to overestimate one's abilities or the accuracy of one's knowledge.Do some animals, such as chimpanzees, have the ability to use language?Research indicates that some animals can use basic forms of language or symbolic communication.What is a possible advantage of hearing a scene as opposed to reading it silently?Hearing a scene can provide additional cues such as tone and emotion, aiding comprehension.What is an appeal to persuade by using reason called?An appeal to reason is called logos.What is reciprocal determinism in psychology?Reciprocal determinism is the idea that behavior, personal factors, and environment influence each other.What principle underlies cognitive behavioral therapy?Cognitive behavioral therapy is based on the principle that changing thoughts and behaviors can improve psychological health.What is the association strategy used for?The association strategy is used to help memorize information by linking new material to existing knowledge.Compared with central route persuasion, what does peripheral route persuasion tend to do?Peripheral route persuasion relies more on superficial cues and less on logical arguments.What concept is a type of mental set?Functional fixedness is a type of mental set.What is an appeal to logos?An appeal to logos is an appeal to logic and reasoning.The more we think about and analyze something, the more likely we are to be able to do what later?We are more likely to remember it later.What is a view or judgment not necessarily based on knowledge called?It is called an opinion.What is the representative heuristic?The representative heuristic is judging the likelihood of something based on how well it matches a prototype.What does cognitive psychology focus on?Cognitive psychology focuses on the study of mental processes such as perception, memory, and problem solving.What is a person's understanding of the thoughts of other people called?It is called theory of mind.Utilitarianism is sometimes considered to be a subset of what?Utilitarianism is sometimes considered a subset of consequentialism.What is a persuasive technique that appeals to logic and reasoning?An appeal to logos is a persuasive technique that uses logic and reasoning.What is the availability heuristic?The availability heuristic is judging the likelihood of events based on how easily examples come to mind.