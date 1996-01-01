Skip to main content
Cognitive Psychology quiz #7 Flashcards

Cognitive Psychology quiz #7
  • When does an anchoring bias occur?
    Anchoring bias occurs when people rely too heavily on the first piece of information encountered.
  • What does cognitive psychology focus on studying?
    Cognitive psychology focuses on studying mental processes such as perception, memory, and problem solving.
  • Is talking about a subject with classmates considered activating prior knowledge?
    Yes, discussing a subject can activate and build on prior knowledge.
  • Is it normal to get upset at friends sometimes?
    Yes, it is normal to experience a range of emotions, including anger, in relationships.
  • What is happening when you receive a phone call offering a $50 gift card if you participate in a survey?
    This is an example of using an incentive to persuade or motivate behavior.
  • What does bottom-up processing involve?
    Bottom-up processing involves analysis that begins with sensory input and builds up to perception.
  • What is it called when you repeat back what a client has said to clarify misunderstanding?
    This is called paraphrasing or reflecting.
  • What is cognition in psychology?
    Cognition refers to mental processes involved in acquiring, storing, and using knowledge.
  • How is truth most often discerned?
    Truth is most often discerned through evidence, reasoning, and consensus.
  • What is a statement of a viewpoint supporting one side of an argument called?
    It is called an opinion or a claim.
  • Why can positive self-talk be helpful?
    Positive self-talk can improve mood, motivation, and performance.
  • What are concepts (mental models) that help us categorize and interpret information?
    Schemas are mental models that help categorize and interpret information.
  • Who conducted pioneering research on latent learning and cognitive maps?
    Edward Tolman conducted pioneering research on latent learning and cognitive maps.
  • When does automatic processing most clearly occur?
    Automatic processing occurs without conscious effort or attention.
  • What do client-centered therapists emphasize?
    They emphasize the importance of empathy, unconditional positive regard, and the client's perspective.
  • What is cognitive therapy most likely to do?
    Cognitive therapy is most likely to help clients identify and change negative thought patterns.
  • What does the confirmation bias refer to?
    It refers to the tendency to seek out and remember information that confirms one's beliefs.
  • What is top-down processing in psychology?
    Top-down processing is when perception is guided by prior knowledge, expectations, and experiences.
  • Are comprehension and speed the two most important traits in reading for business?
    Comprehension and speed are both important, but comprehension is essential for effective reading.
  • What is an illusory correlation?
    An illusory correlation is perceiving a relationship between variables when none exists.
  • What cognitive changes accompany depression?
    Depression is often accompanied by negative thinking patterns and cognitive distortions.
  • What does research suggest about cognitive processes such as learning?
    Research suggests that cognitive processes can be influenced by factors such as attention, motivation, and prior knowledge.
  • What is overconfidence in psychology?
    Overconfidence is the tendency to overestimate one's abilities or the accuracy of one's knowledge.
  • Do some animals, such as chimpanzees, have the ability to use language?
    Research indicates that some animals can use basic forms of language or symbolic communication.
  • What is a possible advantage of hearing a scene as opposed to reading it silently?
    Hearing a scene can provide additional cues such as tone and emotion, aiding comprehension.
  • What is an appeal to persuade by using reason called?
    An appeal to reason is called logos.
  • What is reciprocal determinism in psychology?
    Reciprocal determinism is the idea that behavior, personal factors, and environment influence each other.
  • What principle underlies cognitive behavioral therapy?
    Cognitive behavioral therapy is based on the principle that changing thoughts and behaviors can improve psychological health.
  • What is the association strategy used for?
    The association strategy is used to help memorize information by linking new material to existing knowledge.
  • Compared with central route persuasion, what does peripheral route persuasion tend to do?
    Peripheral route persuasion relies more on superficial cues and less on logical arguments.
  • What concept is a type of mental set?
    Functional fixedness is a type of mental set.
  • What is an appeal to logos?
    An appeal to logos is an appeal to logic and reasoning.
  • The more we think about and analyze something, the more likely we are to be able to do what later?
    We are more likely to remember it later.
  • What is a view or judgment not necessarily based on knowledge called?
    It is called an opinion.
  • What is the representative heuristic?
    The representative heuristic is judging the likelihood of something based on how well it matches a prototype.
  • What is a person's understanding of the thoughts of other people called?
    It is called theory of mind.
  • Utilitarianism is sometimes considered to be a subset of what?
    Utilitarianism is sometimes considered a subset of consequentialism.
  • What is a persuasive technique that appeals to logic and reasoning?
    An appeal to logos is a persuasive technique that uses logic and reasoning.
  • What is the availability heuristic?
    The availability heuristic is judging the likelihood of events based on how easily examples come to mind.