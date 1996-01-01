Skip to main content
Cognitive Psychology quiz #8 Flashcards

Cognitive Psychology quiz #8
  • How does the brain process multiple stimuli as you make decisions?
    The brain uses parallel processing to handle multiple stimuli simultaneously.
  • Can the layout of one's home be represented with a cognitive map?
    Yes, a cognitive map is a mental representation of spatial relationships.
  • What are mental shortcuts or rules of thumb that help solve problems and reduce mental effort called?
    They are called heuristics.
  • What is latent learning?
    Latent learning is learning that occurs without immediate reinforcement and is demonstrated when there is motivation.
  • What is confabulation in communication?
    Confabulation is fabricating stories or information without the intention to deceive, often to fill memory gaps.
  • What is crystallized intelligence?
    Crystallized intelligence is the accumulation of knowledge and skills acquired through experience.
  • What is Michael Gazzaniga best known for?
    Michael Gazzaniga is best known for his research on split-brain patients and hemispheric specialization.
  • What is phonemic encoding?
    Phonemic encoding is emphasizing the sound of a word during memory processing.
  • What is convergent thinking?
    Convergent thinking is the process of finding a single, correct solution to a problem.
  • How can you enhance deep processing?
    Making information personal and meaningful enhances deep processing.
  • What dual strategies does the cognitive-behavioral approach use?
    It uses both cognitive restructuring and behavioral modification.
  • What is actively listening and thinking during a lecture an example of?
    It is an example of effortful processing.
  • What is assimilation in psychology?
    Assimilation is incorporating new information into existing schemas.
  • What are heuristics?
    Heuristics are mental shortcuts that simplify decision making.
  • What effect does the point of view have on the reader?
    Point of view shapes the reader's understanding and interpretation of a text.
  • What is a cognitive process that enables people to interpret and understand their surroundings?
    Perception is the cognitive process that enables interpretation of surroundings.
  • What is a reference to a well-known person, place, event, literary work, or work of art called?
    It is called an allusion.
  • What is client-centered therapy?
    Client-centered therapy is a humanistic approach that emphasizes empathy and unconditional positive regard.
  • What does cognitive-behavior therapy focus heavily on?
    It focuses on changing both thoughts and behaviors.
  • What is similarity in psychology?
    Similarity refers to the tendency to group items that are alike.
  • What does priming refer to?
    Priming refers to the activation of certain associations in memory.
  • What is the concept of perceived control?
    Perceived control is the belief that one can influence events and outcomes in their life.
  • What is our personal system of mental shortcuts called?
    It is called a heuristic system.
  • What do cognitive therapies emphasize as the main source of psychological problems?
    They emphasize that thoughts are the main source of psychological problems.
  • Are people likely to remember only information consistent with their schema?
    Yes, people tend to remember information that fits their existing schemas.
  • When does a speaker use logos to persuade the audience?
    A speaker uses logos when presenting logical arguments and evidence.
  • How do intuitive individuals tend to make decisions?
    Intuitive individuals rely on gut feelings and holistic impressions.
  • If a person matches their actions with their words, what is this an example of?
    It is an example of integrity or congruence.
  • What is a reference to another work of literature, person, or event called?
    It is called an allusion.
  • Is deliberate practice unnecessary to gain expertise?
    No, deliberate practice is generally necessary to develop expertise.
  • What does synthesizing information allow a reader to do?
    Synthesizing information allows a reader to combine ideas to form a new understanding.
  • If you have an orientation where you read manuals and fill out paperwork, what is it probably?
    It is probably a detail-oriented or procedural orientation.
  • What does cognitive neuroscience study?
    Cognitive neuroscience studies the relationships between brain function and cognitive processes.
  • Is the statement 'all basketball players are tall' a stereotype?
    Yes, it is a stereotype.
  • What is the process of interpreting and understanding one's environment called?
    It is called perception.
  • If a communicator aims to understand other people's thoughts and feelings, what are they being?
    They are being empathetic.
  • What is any speech or sounds that a listener has to filter out called?
    It is called noise.
  • Do sociocultural psychologists compare the human brain to a computer?
    No, cognitive psychologists are more likely to make this comparison.
  • How does framing an issue affect decision making?
    Framing can influence how people perceive and respond to information.
  • What are heuristics in the context of reducing task complexity?
    Heuristics are strategies that reduce task complexity in judgment and choice.