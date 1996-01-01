Cognitive Psychology quiz #8 Flashcards
How does the brain process multiple stimuli as you make decisions?The brain uses parallel processing to handle multiple stimuli simultaneously.Can the layout of one's home be represented with a cognitive map?Yes, a cognitive map is a mental representation of spatial relationships.What are mental shortcuts or rules of thumb that help solve problems and reduce mental effort called?They are called heuristics.What is latent learning?Latent learning is learning that occurs without immediate reinforcement and is demonstrated when there is motivation.What is confabulation in communication?Confabulation is fabricating stories or information without the intention to deceive, often to fill memory gaps.What is crystallized intelligence?Crystallized intelligence is the accumulation of knowledge and skills acquired through experience.What is Michael Gazzaniga best known for?Michael Gazzaniga is best known for his research on split-brain patients and hemispheric specialization.What is phonemic encoding?Phonemic encoding is emphasizing the sound of a word during memory processing.What is convergent thinking?Convergent thinking is the process of finding a single, correct solution to a problem.How can you enhance deep processing?Making information personal and meaningful enhances deep processing.What dual strategies does the cognitive-behavioral approach use?It uses both cognitive restructuring and behavioral modification.What is actively listening and thinking during a lecture an example of?It is an example of effortful processing.What is assimilation in psychology?Assimilation is incorporating new information into existing schemas.What are heuristics?Heuristics are mental shortcuts that simplify decision making.What effect does the point of view have on the reader?Point of view shapes the reader's understanding and interpretation of a text.What is a cognitive process that enables people to interpret and understand their surroundings?Perception is the cognitive process that enables interpretation of surroundings.What is a reference to a well-known person, place, event, literary work, or work of art called?It is called an allusion.What is client-centered therapy?Client-centered therapy is a humanistic approach that emphasizes empathy and unconditional positive regard.What does cognitive-behavior therapy focus heavily on?It focuses on changing both thoughts and behaviors.What is similarity in psychology?Similarity refers to the tendency to group items that are alike.What does priming refer to?Priming refers to the activation of certain associations in memory.What is the concept of perceived control?Perceived control is the belief that one can influence events and outcomes in their life.What is our personal system of mental shortcuts called?It is called a heuristic system.What do cognitive therapies emphasize as the main source of psychological problems?They emphasize that thoughts are the main source of psychological problems.Are people likely to remember only information consistent with their schema?Yes, people tend to remember information that fits their existing schemas.When does a speaker use logos to persuade the audience?A speaker uses logos when presenting logical arguments and evidence.How do intuitive individuals tend to make decisions?Intuitive individuals rely on gut feelings and holistic impressions.If a person matches their actions with their words, what is this an example of?It is an example of integrity or congruence.What is a reference to another work of literature, person, or event called?It is called an allusion.Is deliberate practice unnecessary to gain expertise?No, deliberate practice is generally necessary to develop expertise.What does synthesizing information allow a reader to do?Synthesizing information allows a reader to combine ideas to form a new understanding.If you have an orientation where you read manuals and fill out paperwork, what is it probably?It is probably a detail-oriented or procedural orientation.What does cognitive neuroscience study?Cognitive neuroscience studies the relationships between brain function and cognitive processes.Is the statement 'all basketball players are tall' a stereotype?Yes, it is a stereotype.What is the process of interpreting and understanding one's environment called?It is called perception.If a communicator aims to understand other people's thoughts and feelings, what are they being?They are being empathetic.What is any speech or sounds that a listener has to filter out called?It is called noise.Do sociocultural psychologists compare the human brain to a computer?No, cognitive psychologists are more likely to make this comparison.How does framing an issue affect decision making?Framing can influence how people perceive and respond to information.What are heuristics in the context of reducing task complexity?Heuristics are strategies that reduce task complexity in judgment and choice.