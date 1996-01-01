Cognitive Psychology quiz #9 Flashcards
Cognitive Psychology quiz #9
What is the difference between the availability and representative heuristic?The availability heuristic relies on how easily examples come to mind, while the representative heuristic relies on similarity to a prototype.What is a primary goal of cognitive therapists?A primary goal is to help clients identify and change maladaptive thought patterns.What term best describes mental shortcuts?Heuristics best describes mental shortcuts.How does a consequence affect a person's behavior?Consequences can reinforce or discourage certain behaviors.What is true of cognitive psychology?Cognitive psychology is a major field that studies mental processes scientifically.If cognitive theories of panic disorder are correct, how can you treat panic disorder?Treatment would focus on changing maladaptive thought patterns related to panic.What is a major advantage of the implicit associations test (IAT)?The IAT can reveal unconscious biases that individuals may not be aware of.What is the cognitive bias known as reason by analogy?It is the tendency to make judgments based on similarities to previous situations.Which therapy emphasizes challenging irrational, unrealistic beliefs?Cognitive-behavioral therapy emphasizes challenging irrational beliefs.Which task requires the skills of the central executive?Tasks that involve planning, decision making, and attention require the central executive.How can information overload be reduced?Information overload can be reduced by organizing information and focusing on key points.Who would the inner defender be least likely to blame for problems?The inner defender would be least likely to blame oneself.What is a heuristic allowing people to make quick judgments using little information called?It is called a heuristic or mental shortcut.What is a cognitive process that enables us to interpret and understand our surroundings?Perception is the cognitive process that enables interpretation of surroundings.When does an anchoring bias occur?Anchoring bias occurs when people rely too heavily on the first piece of information encountered.What is it called when someone restates in their own words the crux of what they heard?It is called paraphrasing or summarizing.What is a heuristic allowing people to make quick judgments using little information called?It is called a heuristic or mental shortcut.Does using 'I statements' mean saying whatever you want as long as you start with 'I'?No, 'I statements' are used to express feelings and needs respectfully, not to justify any statement.What is the remedy for motivated blindness?The remedy is to increase self-awareness and accountability.What is considered subjective information?Subjective information is based on personal opinions, feelings, and interpretations.