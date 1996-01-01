Skip to main content
Developmental Psychology quiz #10 Flashcards

Developmental Psychology quiz #10
  • Do infants who are attached to their caregivers cry when their caregivers leave the room?
    Yes, attached infants may cry when separated from caregivers.
  • What do developmental psychologists study over time?
    They study changes in behavior and cognitive processes.
  • In the early version of the life-events approach, how were life events viewed?
    Life events were viewed as triggers for developmental change.
  • How are mentoring and generativity related?
    Mentoring is a form of generativity, guiding the next generation.
  • What happens when parenting methods are passed from one generation to the next?
    Parenting styles and practices are transmitted across generations.
  • Preoccupation with body image is especially acute during which period?
    It is especially acute during adolescence.
  • Lewin’s change model consists of how many stages?
    Lewin’s change model consists of three stages.
  • Why does children’s play contribute to their understanding of the self?
    Play allows children to explore roles and develop self-concept.
  • According to developmental psychologists, what does nurture refer to?
    Nurture refers to environmental influences on development.
  • Why do adolescents have a tendency to take risks?
    Adolescents take risks due to brain development and social influences.
  • Research has shown that infants born to adolescent mothers are more likely to have what?
    They are more likely to have health and developmental problems.
  • What is a key skill in learning to walk?
    Balance and coordination are key skills in learning to walk.