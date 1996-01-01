Developmental Psychology quiz #10 Flashcards
Developmental Psychology quiz #10
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/12
Do infants who are attached to their caregivers cry when their caregivers leave the room?Yes, attached infants may cry when separated from caregivers.What do developmental psychologists study over time?They study changes in behavior and cognitive processes.In the early version of the life-events approach, how were life events viewed?Life events were viewed as triggers for developmental change.How are mentoring and generativity related?Mentoring is a form of generativity, guiding the next generation.What happens when parenting methods are passed from one generation to the next?Parenting styles and practices are transmitted across generations.Preoccupation with body image is especially acute during which period?It is especially acute during adolescence.Lewin’s change model consists of how many stages?Lewin’s change model consists of three stages.Why does children’s play contribute to their understanding of the self?Play allows children to explore roles and develop self-concept.According to developmental psychologists, what does nurture refer to?Nurture refers to environmental influences on development.Why do adolescents have a tendency to take risks?Adolescents take risks due to brain development and social influences.Research has shown that infants born to adolescent mothers are more likely to have what?They are more likely to have health and developmental problems.What is a key skill in learning to walk?Balance and coordination are key skills in learning to walk.