Developmental Psychology quiz #3 Flashcards
Developmental Psychology quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is the difference between a 10-month-old and a 5-year-old in forming concepts?A 5-year-old can form more complex and abstract concepts than a 10-month-old.What is an advantage of a behaviorally anchored rating scale (BARS) system?BARS provides clear, observable criteria for evaluating performance.Which comment is an example of the sandwich technique of giving feedback?A sandwich technique includes positive feedback, constructive criticism, and encouragement.In what area of perception are newborns far inferior to adults?Newborns are far inferior to adults in visual acuity.Why does increased screen time pose a greater risk for younger children?Younger children are more sensitive to environmental influences and may experience developmental delays.Which hypothesis predicts the presence of a cohort effect?The cohort effect hypothesis predicts differences due to generational experiences.What is true about moral development in middle childhood?Children in middle childhood develop a greater understanding of societal rules and fairness.Which statement is typical of children ages 2 to 6?Children ages 2 to 6 are egocentric and have limited understanding of others' perspectives.What is true about adult learners compared to younger counterparts?Adult learners bring more life experience and self-direction to learning than younger counterparts.What is an example of a continuity theory of development?Continuity theory suggests that individuals maintain consistent patterns of behavior throughout life.At what age does a child's frontal lobe develop most rapidly?The frontal lobe develops most rapidly in early childhood.Adolescent feelings of personal uniqueness are more likely to be related to which concept?Adolescent egocentrism is related to feelings of personal uniqueness.Why is increased screen time connected to behavioral issues in children?Increased screen time can reduce social interaction and physical activity, leading to behavioral issues.What type of researcher studies differences in growth patterns in children ages 2 to 12 years?A developmental psychologist studies differences in growth patterns in children.What is the process where children learn expected rules of behavior?Socialization is the process where children learn expected rules of behavior.What is true of a concrete operational thinker?A concrete operational thinker can perform logical operations on concrete objects.What is the emphasis of most postformal thought theories?Postformal thought theories emphasize flexible, adaptive, and integrative thinking in adulthood.What is an example of Erikson’s concept of integrity?An older adult reflecting positively on their life demonstrates integrity.Who argued that we learn new roles when we go through changes in our lives?Erik Erikson argued that we learn new roles during life changes.An adult in middle age will do most poorly on which type of task?Middle-aged adults may do most poorly on tasks requiring rapid processing speed.At what age does a child's vocabulary increase from 50 words to several hundred?A child's vocabulary increases rapidly between ages 2 and 3.Why do younger workers seem to benefit from team environments?Younger workers benefit from team environments due to opportunities for learning and collaboration.What is true about the development of self-understanding in children?Children's self-understanding becomes more complex and differentiated with age.What occurs when a child uses hard work to overcome a failure?The child demonstrates resilience and a growth mindset.A second-grade student can find her way to and from school due to what cognitive changes?Improved spatial reasoning and memory enable navigation.Early maturation in girls may result in which outcomes?Early maturation in girls may lead to increased risk of emotional and social challenges.What changes occur in late adulthood?Late adulthood involves physical decline, reflection, and adjustment to new roles.What is the appropriate way to address elderly patients?Address elderly patients with respect and use their preferred names or titles.What is the typical response to body image during puberty?Puberty often brings increased concern and sensitivity about body image.How are observation and knowledge of individual development connected?Observation helps identify developmental milestones and individual differences.From Erik Erikson's perspective, what is a key developmental task in adolescence?A key task is resolving identity versus role confusion.Which individual has likely resolved intimacy issues before identity issues?According to Erikson, resolving intimacy issues before identity issues is atypical; identity should be resolved first.Why is adult self-esteem usually higher than that of teens?Adults have more stable identities and life experiences, contributing to higher self-esteem.Which question is most likely to be discussed by a developmental psychologist?How do people change cognitively and emotionally across the lifespan?What is an example of an adult using selective optimization with compensation?An adult focuses on strengths and compensates for weaknesses to maintain performance.What is true of adolescent egocentrism?Adolescent egocentrism involves heightened self-consciousness and belief in personal uniqueness.Which is not a developmental task of adolescence?Retirement planning is not a developmental task of adolescence.What is true of children with absent fathers?Children with absent fathers may experience emotional and behavioral challenges.Which aspects of adolescence were emphasized by G. Stanley Hall?G. Stanley Hall emphasized adolescence as a unique stage marked by rapid change and 'storm and stress.'Brain and nerve cell growth is most rapid from birth until what age?Brain and nerve cell growth is most rapid from birth until early childhood.