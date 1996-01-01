Developmental Psychology quiz #3 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Developmental Psychology quiz #3

Developmental Psychology quiz #3
  • What is the difference between a 10-month-old and a 5-year-old in forming concepts?
    A 5-year-old can form more complex and abstract concepts than a 10-month-old.
  • What is an advantage of a behaviorally anchored rating scale (BARS) system?
    BARS provides clear, observable criteria for evaluating performance.
  • Which comment is an example of the sandwich technique of giving feedback?
    A sandwich technique includes positive feedback, constructive criticism, and encouragement.
  • In what area of perception are newborns far inferior to adults?
    Newborns are far inferior to adults in visual acuity.
  • Why does increased screen time pose a greater risk for younger children?
    Younger children are more sensitive to environmental influences and may experience developmental delays.
  • Which hypothesis predicts the presence of a cohort effect?
    The cohort effect hypothesis predicts differences due to generational experiences.
  • What is true about moral development in middle childhood?
    Children in middle childhood develop a greater understanding of societal rules and fairness.
  • Which statement is typical of children ages 2 to 6?
    Children ages 2 to 6 are egocentric and have limited understanding of others' perspectives.
  • What is true about adult learners compared to younger counterparts?
    Adult learners bring more life experience and self-direction to learning than younger counterparts.
  • What is an example of a continuity theory of development?
    Continuity theory suggests that individuals maintain consistent patterns of behavior throughout life.
  • At what age does a child's frontal lobe develop most rapidly?
    The frontal lobe develops most rapidly in early childhood.
  • Adolescent feelings of personal uniqueness are more likely to be related to which concept?
    Adolescent egocentrism is related to feelings of personal uniqueness.
  • Why is increased screen time connected to behavioral issues in children?
    Increased screen time can reduce social interaction and physical activity, leading to behavioral issues.
  • What type of researcher studies differences in growth patterns in children ages 2 to 12 years?
    A developmental psychologist studies differences in growth patterns in children.
  • What is the process where children learn expected rules of behavior?
    Socialization is the process where children learn expected rules of behavior.
  • What is true of a concrete operational thinker?
    A concrete operational thinker can perform logical operations on concrete objects.
  • What is the emphasis of most postformal thought theories?
    Postformal thought theories emphasize flexible, adaptive, and integrative thinking in adulthood.
  • What is an example of Erikson’s concept of integrity?
    An older adult reflecting positively on their life demonstrates integrity.
  • Who argued that we learn new roles when we go through changes in our lives?
    Erik Erikson argued that we learn new roles during life changes.
  • An adult in middle age will do most poorly on which type of task?
    Middle-aged adults may do most poorly on tasks requiring rapid processing speed.
  • At what age does a child's vocabulary increase from 50 words to several hundred?
    A child's vocabulary increases rapidly between ages 2 and 3.
  • Why do younger workers seem to benefit from team environments?
    Younger workers benefit from team environments due to opportunities for learning and collaboration.
  • What is true about the development of self-understanding in children?
    Children's self-understanding becomes more complex and differentiated with age.
  • What occurs when a child uses hard work to overcome a failure?
    The child demonstrates resilience and a growth mindset.
  • A second-grade student can find her way to and from school due to what cognitive changes?
    Improved spatial reasoning and memory enable navigation.
  • Early maturation in girls may result in which outcomes?
    Early maturation in girls may lead to increased risk of emotional and social challenges.
  • What changes occur in late adulthood?
    Late adulthood involves physical decline, reflection, and adjustment to new roles.
  • What is the appropriate way to address elderly patients?
    Address elderly patients with respect and use their preferred names or titles.
  • What is the typical response to body image during puberty?
    Puberty often brings increased concern and sensitivity about body image.
  • How are observation and knowledge of individual development connected?
    Observation helps identify developmental milestones and individual differences.
  • From Erik Erikson's perspective, what is a key developmental task in adolescence?
    A key task is resolving identity versus role confusion.
  • Which individual has likely resolved intimacy issues before identity issues?
    According to Erikson, resolving intimacy issues before identity issues is atypical; identity should be resolved first.
  • Why is adult self-esteem usually higher than that of teens?
    Adults have more stable identities and life experiences, contributing to higher self-esteem.
  • Which question is most likely to be discussed by a developmental psychologist?
    How do people change cognitively and emotionally across the lifespan?
  • What is an example of an adult using selective optimization with compensation?
    An adult focuses on strengths and compensates for weaknesses to maintain performance.
  • What is true of adolescent egocentrism?
    Adolescent egocentrism involves heightened self-consciousness and belief in personal uniqueness.
  • Which is not a developmental task of adolescence?
    Retirement planning is not a developmental task of adolescence.
  • What is true of children with absent fathers?
    Children with absent fathers may experience emotional and behavioral challenges.
  • Which aspects of adolescence were emphasized by G. Stanley Hall?
    G. Stanley Hall emphasized adolescence as a unique stage marked by rapid change and 'storm and stress.'
  • Brain and nerve cell growth is most rapid from birth until what age?
    Brain and nerve cell growth is most rapid from birth until early childhood.