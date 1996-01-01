Developmental Psychology quiz #4 Flashcards
Developmental Psychology quiz #4
What does the science of human development seek to understand?It seeks to understand how and why people change and remain stable across the lifespan.Students’ ability to acquire phonemic awareness is not dependent on which factor?Phonemic awareness is not solely dependent on age; environment and instruction also play roles.Which behavior might adolescents use to create conflict at home?Adolescents may challenge rules or seek independence, creating conflict at home.What language development would a nurse expect to assess in a 2-year-old?A 2-year-old typically uses simple sentences and has a growing vocabulary.Which two individuals are most likely to be in a marriage for more than 20 years?Individuals who marry later and have stable personalities are more likely to have long marriages.Who benefits directly when teens wait until adulthood to become parents?Teens, their children, and society benefit when teens wait until adulthood to become parents.Which of the following illustrates Vygotsky's concept of scaffolding?An adult guiding a child through a task just beyond their current ability illustrates scaffolding.What do most psychologists believe to be the cause of development?Most psychologists believe development is caused by an interaction of heredity and environment.What changes does an individual in middle adulthood often begin to experience?Middle adulthood brings physical changes, career transitions, and reflection on life goals.Why do teenage drivers tend to have a higher level of risk?Teenage drivers have less experience and are more likely to take risks.What factors influence emotional changes throughout adolescence?Hormonal changes, social pressures, and cognitive development influence emotional changes.What are characteristics of an infant's pain cry?An infant's pain cry is intense, loud, and may be sudden.What action shows an example of Erik Erikson's developmental task for the infant?An infant seeking comfort from a caregiver demonstrates trust versus mistrust.What changes can Rafael expect during puberty?Rafael can expect physical growth, hormonal changes, and emotional fluctuations.What finding would suggest that a 5-year-old boy might have a developmental disorder?Delayed achievement of typical developmental milestones may suggest a disorder.What is correct regarding children of divorced parents?Children of divorced parents may experience adjustment challenges but can adapt with support.What is true regarding the developmental milestones of a 30-month-old child?A 30-month-old typically shows increased language, motor, and social skills.What occurs in the typical older adult?Older adults experience physical decline and may reflect on life achievements.Preschoolers’ sociodramatic play predicts what outcome?Sociodramatic play predicts improved social and cognitive skills.What is true about empty nest syndrome?Empty nest syndrome may cause feelings of loss but can also lead to new opportunities.What is most likely a problem for a child with developmental dyslexia?A child with dyslexia may have difficulty with reading and language processing.What problem is an adolescent capable of solving that a school-age child cannot?Adolescents can solve abstract and hypothetical problems.What does perseveration refer to in development?Perseveration refers to the repetition of a particular response or behavior.What do we call an optimal window of opportunity for proper development?An optimal window is called a critical period.Which examples illustrate adolescent egocentrism?Believing one's experiences are unique and that others are always watching are examples.How is the vision of many preschool children best characterized?Preschool children have developing visual acuity and may be farsighted.What are some benefits of administering IQ tests to school-age children?IQ tests can help identify learning needs and guide educational support.How can the emotional development of a toddler best be compared?A toddler's emotional development is rapid and marked by increased self-awareness.What is typical of children during preadolescence?Preadolescents develop greater independence and peer relationships.Why does self-esteem decline during elementary school?Self-esteem declines due to increased social comparison and awareness of abilities.Expressions such as making faces and gestures are aspects of which type of infant development?These are aspects of social-emotional development.What kinds of touch capabilities are present at birth?Newborns can feel pain, temperature, and gentle touch.What is likely to be true about most teens who navigate adolescence?Most teens navigate adolescence successfully and adapt to changes.Which strategy is most likely to improve children's memory skills?Using mnemonic devices and repetition improves memory skills.What is a concern voiced by critics of youth sport?Critics are concerned about excessive pressure and risk of injury.What is true about motor development?Motor development follows a predictable sequence but varies among individuals.How is a longitudinal study different from a typical within-group research design?A longitudinal study follows the same individuals over time, while within-group designs compare groups at one point.Which statement is most relevant to evaluating the stability and change developmental issue?Developmental psychology examines which traits remain stable and which change over time.What is a characteristic of a strong family?Strong families communicate openly and provide emotional support.What is a characteristic of children's early attempts to catch?Early attempts to catch are uncoordinated and rely on gross motor skills.