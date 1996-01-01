Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Developmental Psychology quiz #4 Flashcards

Developmental Psychology quiz #4
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What does the science of human development seek to understand?
    It seeks to understand how and why people change and remain stable across the lifespan.
  • Students’ ability to acquire phonemic awareness is not dependent on which factor?
    Phonemic awareness is not solely dependent on age; environment and instruction also play roles.
  • Which behavior might adolescents use to create conflict at home?
    Adolescents may challenge rules or seek independence, creating conflict at home.
  • What language development would a nurse expect to assess in a 2-year-old?
    A 2-year-old typically uses simple sentences and has a growing vocabulary.
  • Which two individuals are most likely to be in a marriage for more than 20 years?
    Individuals who marry later and have stable personalities are more likely to have long marriages.
  • Who benefits directly when teens wait until adulthood to become parents?
    Teens, their children, and society benefit when teens wait until adulthood to become parents.
  • Which of the following illustrates Vygotsky's concept of scaffolding?
    An adult guiding a child through a task just beyond their current ability illustrates scaffolding.
  • What do most psychologists believe to be the cause of development?
    Most psychologists believe development is caused by an interaction of heredity and environment.
  • What changes does an individual in middle adulthood often begin to experience?
    Middle adulthood brings physical changes, career transitions, and reflection on life goals.
  • Why do teenage drivers tend to have a higher level of risk?
    Teenage drivers have less experience and are more likely to take risks.
  • What factors influence emotional changes throughout adolescence?
    Hormonal changes, social pressures, and cognitive development influence emotional changes.
  • What are characteristics of an infant's pain cry?
    An infant's pain cry is intense, loud, and may be sudden.
  • What action shows an example of Erik Erikson's developmental task for the infant?
    An infant seeking comfort from a caregiver demonstrates trust versus mistrust.
  • What changes can Rafael expect during puberty?
    Rafael can expect physical growth, hormonal changes, and emotional fluctuations.
  • What finding would suggest that a 5-year-old boy might have a developmental disorder?
    Delayed achievement of typical developmental milestones may suggest a disorder.
  • What is correct regarding children of divorced parents?
    Children of divorced parents may experience adjustment challenges but can adapt with support.
  • What is true regarding the developmental milestones of a 30-month-old child?
    A 30-month-old typically shows increased language, motor, and social skills.
  • What occurs in the typical older adult?
    Older adults experience physical decline and may reflect on life achievements.
  • Preschoolers’ sociodramatic play predicts what outcome?
    Sociodramatic play predicts improved social and cognitive skills.
  • What is true about empty nest syndrome?
    Empty nest syndrome may cause feelings of loss but can also lead to new opportunities.
  • What is most likely a problem for a child with developmental dyslexia?
    A child with dyslexia may have difficulty with reading and language processing.
  • What problem is an adolescent capable of solving that a school-age child cannot?
    Adolescents can solve abstract and hypothetical problems.
  • What does perseveration refer to in development?
    Perseveration refers to the repetition of a particular response or behavior.
  • What do we call an optimal window of opportunity for proper development?
    An optimal window is called a critical period.
  • Which examples illustrate adolescent egocentrism?
    Believing one's experiences are unique and that others are always watching are examples.
  • How is the vision of many preschool children best characterized?
    Preschool children have developing visual acuity and may be farsighted.
  • What are some benefits of administering IQ tests to school-age children?
    IQ tests can help identify learning needs and guide educational support.
  • How can the emotional development of a toddler best be compared?
    A toddler's emotional development is rapid and marked by increased self-awareness.
  • What is typical of children during preadolescence?
    Preadolescents develop greater independence and peer relationships.
  • Why does self-esteem decline during elementary school?
    Self-esteem declines due to increased social comparison and awareness of abilities.
  • Expressions such as making faces and gestures are aspects of which type of infant development?
    These are aspects of social-emotional development.
  • What kinds of touch capabilities are present at birth?
    Newborns can feel pain, temperature, and gentle touch.
  • What is likely to be true about most teens who navigate adolescence?
    Most teens navigate adolescence successfully and adapt to changes.
  • Which strategy is most likely to improve children's memory skills?
    Using mnemonic devices and repetition improves memory skills.
  • What is a concern voiced by critics of youth sport?
    Critics are concerned about excessive pressure and risk of injury.
  • What is true about motor development?
    Motor development follows a predictable sequence but varies among individuals.
  • How is a longitudinal study different from a typical within-group research design?
    A longitudinal study follows the same individuals over time, while within-group designs compare groups at one point.
  • Which statement is most relevant to evaluating the stability and change developmental issue?
    Developmental psychology examines which traits remain stable and which change over time.
  • What is a characteristic of a strong family?
    Strong families communicate openly and provide emotional support.
  • What is a characteristic of children's early attempts to catch?
    Early attempts to catch are uncoordinated and rely on gross motor skills.