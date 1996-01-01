Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Developmental Psychology quiz #5 Flashcards

Developmental Psychology quiz #5
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • Which life stage tends to be the most traumatic?
    Adolescence is often considered the most traumatic due to rapid changes.
  • Brain growth is most rapid in infancy but stops by about what age?
    Brain growth is most rapid in infancy and slows significantly by early adolescence.
  • What is true regarding human brain development?
    Human brain development is most rapid in early years and continues into young adulthood.
  • Participation in extracurricular activities has been linked to which outcomes?
    Participation is linked to improved social skills and academic achievement.
  • How does an infant experience a need for touch?
    Infants seek touch for comfort and security.
  • Which statement best relates to the concept of a critical period?
    A critical period is a time when certain experiences are necessary for proper development.
  • Which of Erikson's stages occurs in childhood and involves learning and developing new skills?
    The industry versus inferiority stage occurs in childhood.
  • Which psychosocial stage of development involves a positive outcome of wisdom?
    The integrity versus despair stage involves wisdom.
  • Which action is not important in an adolescent's developing understanding of others?
    Ignoring others' perspectives is not important for developing understanding.
  • What term refers to the continuous process of change during an individual's life?
    Development refers to the continuous process of change.
  • How do developmentalists view emotions and cognitions?
    Developmentalists view emotions and cognitions as interconnected and evolving.
  • During which time frame does adolescent development typically occur?
    Adolescent development typically occurs from puberty to early adulthood.
  • What term did Vygotsky use to describe children's self-directed comments while learning?
    Vygotsky called these comments 'private speech.'
  • Which view is most consistent with current theories of child development?
    Current theories emphasize the interaction of heredity and environment.
  • What is true of boys compared with girls in development?
    Boys and girls may differ in physical and social development rates.
  • What is true about adolescent employment according to research?
    Adolescent employment can provide skills but may interfere with academics if excessive.
  • Who is most likely to experience few psychological problems during middle childhood?
    Children with positive peer relations and supportive families are least likely to experience problems.
  • What is true about emerging adulthood?
    Emerging adulthood is a period of exploration and instability before full adulthood.
  • What is a difference between an easy child and a difficult child?
    An easy child adapts readily to new situations; a difficult child is less adaptable.
  • What is the earliest communicative sound a child makes?
    Crying is the earliest communicative sound.
  • What is true about physical development in early childhood?
    Physical development is rapid, with improvements in motor skills.
  • What is a trend in child-rearing patterns in the United States over the past fifty years?
    There is increased diversity in family structures and parenting styles.
  • Which age group tends to be very concerned with body image?
    Adolescents are most concerned with body image.
  • What is a key theme in Levinson's theory?
    Levinson's theory emphasizes life transitions and role changes.
  • Why are peer groups important to adolescents?
    Peer groups provide social support and help shape identity.
  • What is a maturational crisis?
    A maturational crisis is a period of adjustment during major life transitions.
  • Does Vygotsky's theory of cognitive development represent a stage theory?
    Vygotsky's theory is not a strict stage theory; it emphasizes social interaction and scaffolding.
  • How is a child's temperament likely to be described?
    Temperament is described as easy, difficult, or slow-to-warm-up.
  • For many teens, adolescence can be a __________ period characterized by __________.
    Adolescence can be a turbulent period characterized by rapid change.
  • Middle adolescence is characterized by __________.
    Middle adolescence is characterized by increased independence and identity exploration.
  • In early childhood, executive function involves which developmental advances?
    Executive function advances include improved attention, memory, and self-control.
  • Typically, individuals reach their physical peak between which ages?
    Individuals reach their physical peak between ages 20 and 30.
  • Is children's development solely the outcome of heredity and environment?
    No, development results from the interaction of heredity and environment.
  • How are late maturing boys typically described?
    Late maturing boys may experience lower self-esteem and social challenges.
  • Is peak physical health a characteristic of middle adulthood?
    Peak physical health typically occurs in early adulthood, not middle adulthood.
  • How would a researcher study generational differences?
    A researcher would use a cross-sectional or cohort study to examine generational differences.
  • According to Levinson, how long does the transition to middle adulthood last?
    The transition to middle adulthood lasts several years, typically from late 30s to early 40s.
  • Infants are born with domain-specific innate knowledge systems according to which approach?
    The core knowledge approach suggests infants are born with domain-specific knowledge.
  • G. Stanley Hall maintained that adolescence is marked by what?
    Adolescence is marked by 'storm and stress,' rapid change, and identity exploration.
  • What do socioemotional processes involve?
    Socioemotional processes involve changes in relationships, emotions, and personality.