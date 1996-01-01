Developmental Psychology quiz #5 Flashcards
Developmental Psychology quiz #5
Which life stage tends to be the most traumatic?Adolescence is often considered the most traumatic due to rapid changes.Brain growth is most rapid in infancy but stops by about what age?Brain growth is most rapid in infancy and slows significantly by early adolescence.What is true regarding human brain development?Human brain development is most rapid in early years and continues into young adulthood.Participation in extracurricular activities has been linked to which outcomes?Participation is linked to improved social skills and academic achievement.How does an infant experience a need for touch?Infants seek touch for comfort and security.Which statement best relates to the concept of a critical period?A critical period is a time when certain experiences are necessary for proper development.Which of Erikson's stages occurs in childhood and involves learning and developing new skills?The industry versus inferiority stage occurs in childhood.Which psychosocial stage of development involves a positive outcome of wisdom?The integrity versus despair stage involves wisdom.Which action is not important in an adolescent's developing understanding of others?Ignoring others' perspectives is not important for developing understanding.What term refers to the continuous process of change during an individual's life?Development refers to the continuous process of change.How do developmentalists view emotions and cognitions?Developmentalists view emotions and cognitions as interconnected and evolving.During which time frame does adolescent development typically occur?Adolescent development typically occurs from puberty to early adulthood.What term did Vygotsky use to describe children's self-directed comments while learning?Vygotsky called these comments 'private speech.'Which view is most consistent with current theories of child development?Current theories emphasize the interaction of heredity and environment.What is true of boys compared with girls in development?Boys and girls may differ in physical and social development rates.What is true about adolescent employment according to research?Adolescent employment can provide skills but may interfere with academics if excessive.Who is most likely to experience few psychological problems during middle childhood?Children with positive peer relations and supportive families are least likely to experience problems.What is true about emerging adulthood?Emerging adulthood is a period of exploration and instability before full adulthood.What is a difference between an easy child and a difficult child?An easy child adapts readily to new situations; a difficult child is less adaptable.What is the earliest communicative sound a child makes?Crying is the earliest communicative sound.What is true about physical development in early childhood?Physical development is rapid, with improvements in motor skills.What is a trend in child-rearing patterns in the United States over the past fifty years?There is increased diversity in family structures and parenting styles.Which age group tends to be very concerned with body image?Adolescents are most concerned with body image.What is a key theme in Levinson's theory?Levinson's theory emphasizes life transitions and role changes.Why are peer groups important to adolescents?Peer groups provide social support and help shape identity.What is a maturational crisis?A maturational crisis is a period of adjustment during major life transitions.Does Vygotsky's theory of cognitive development represent a stage theory?Vygotsky's theory is not a strict stage theory; it emphasizes social interaction and scaffolding.How is a child's temperament likely to be described?Temperament is described as easy, difficult, or slow-to-warm-up.For many teens, adolescence can be a __________ period characterized by __________.Adolescence can be a turbulent period characterized by rapid change.Middle adolescence is characterized by __________.Middle adolescence is characterized by increased independence and identity exploration.In early childhood, executive function involves which developmental advances?Executive function advances include improved attention, memory, and self-control.Typically, individuals reach their physical peak between which ages?Individuals reach their physical peak between ages 20 and 30.Is children's development solely the outcome of heredity and environment?No, development results from the interaction of heredity and environment.How are late maturing boys typically described?Late maturing boys may experience lower self-esteem and social challenges.Is peak physical health a characteristic of middle adulthood?Peak physical health typically occurs in early adulthood, not middle adulthood.How would a researcher study generational differences?A researcher would use a cross-sectional or cohort study to examine generational differences.According to Levinson, how long does the transition to middle adulthood last?The transition to middle adulthood lasts several years, typically from late 30s to early 40s.Infants are born with domain-specific innate knowledge systems according to which approach?The core knowledge approach suggests infants are born with domain-specific knowledge.G. Stanley Hall maintained that adolescence is marked by what?Adolescence is marked by 'storm and stress,' rapid change, and identity exploration.What do socioemotional processes involve?Socioemotional processes involve changes in relationships, emotions, and personality.