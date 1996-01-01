Developmental Psychology quiz #6 Flashcards
Developmental Psychology quiz #6
What are history graded influences?History graded influences are events that affect entire generations, such as wars or technological advances.Gross motor skills involve ________, while fine motor skills involve ________.Gross motor skills involve large muscle movements; fine motor skills involve small, precise movements.A 2-year-old human's brain is what percent of the adult brain's weight?A 2-year-old's brain is about 75% of the adult brain's weight.How do young children use self-talk to guide their actions?Young children use private speech to guide their actions and problem-solving.Everyone experiences a period of __________ during puberty.Everyone experiences a period of rapid physical and emotional change during puberty.According to developmentalists, what is a peer status among children?Peer status includes categories such as popular, rejected, neglected, and controversial.Lev Vygotsky viewed what as crucial to children's development of skills and knowledge?Vygotsky viewed social interaction as crucial to development.What behavior is a preschooler more likely to display?A preschooler is more likely to engage in imaginative play and social interaction.According to Erikson, children have _____, and thus believe they can achieve any goal.Children have a sense of initiative and optimism.According to research, what is not true about biology and personality development?It is not true that biology alone determines personality; environment also plays a role.What is the core knowledge approach to infant cognitive development based on?It is based on the idea that infants are born with domain-specific knowledge systems.According to Erikson, what is the primary socioemotional task in early adulthood?The primary task is intimacy versus isolation.Does crystallized intelligence increase with age?Yes, crystallized intelligence tends to increase with age.According to Vygotsky, guided participation requires that a child _____?A child must interact with a more knowledgeable person to learn new skills.What does the field of human development examine?It examines how humans change and remain stable over time.What did Daniel Berlyne believe about play?Berlyne believed play helps children explore and learn about their environment.As people age, their friendships tend to _____?Friendships tend to become fewer but deeper.According to Erikson, adolescents are in which stage?Adolescents are in the identity versus role confusion stage.What are the three basic temperament types displayed by infants?The three types are easy, difficult, and slow-to-warm-up.When children develop theory-of-mind, what can they recognize?They can recognize that others have beliefs and perspectives different from their own.According to Erikson, what is the goal of adolescence?The goal is to develop a clear sense of identity.For most people, middle adulthood is a time of declining _____ and expanding _____.Middle adulthood is a time of declining physical abilities and expanding social roles.Jessica is 10 years old. She is most likely unable to:She is most likely unable to think abstractly or solve hypothetical problems.________ is a gross motor skill, while ________ is a fine motor skill.Running is a gross motor skill; writing is a fine motor skill.According to Erikson, what is built during infancy when a baby's basic needs are met?Trust is built during infancy when needs are met.Adolescents typically prefer what compared to childhood?Adolescents typically prefer peer relationships over family relationships.What is most often used to assess an infant's attention to sound?Researchers use habituation and looking time to assess attention to sound.How is adolescent egocentrism best described?It is a heightened self-consciousness and belief in personal uniqueness.An infant's anger is usually triggered by what?An infant's anger is triggered by frustration or discomfort.According to Freud, who is most likely to be in the phallic stage?Children ages 3 to 6 are in the phallic stage.Vygotsky believed that children construct knowledge through what?Children construct knowledge through social interaction and guided participation.At what age can a child begin to form large concepts such as objects, people, animals, and events?Children begin to form large concepts around age 2.When is the best time to provide feedback?The best time to provide feedback is immediately after the behavior.What does psychoanalytic theory purport about gender typing?It suggests gender typing occurs through identification with same-sex parent.During early childhood, girls are _____ than boys.Girls are typically more advanced in fine motor skills than boys.Middle-aged adults feel they have less control over their what?They may feel less control over physical health and aging.Which type of psychologist may be involved in mediating a custody battle?A developmental or clinical psychologist may mediate custody battles.Developing healthy self-esteem and understanding self-concept are vital for what?They are vital for positive social and emotional development.What is crystallized intelligence?Crystallized intelligence is accumulated knowledge and verbal skills.At what age does the process of creating gender schemas start in children?Gender schema creation starts around age 2 to 3.