Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Developmental Psychology quiz #6 Flashcards

Developmental Psychology quiz #6
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What are history graded influences?
    History graded influences are events that affect entire generations, such as wars or technological advances.
  • Gross motor skills involve ________, while fine motor skills involve ________.
    Gross motor skills involve large muscle movements; fine motor skills involve small, precise movements.
  • A 2-year-old human's brain is what percent of the adult brain's weight?
    A 2-year-old's brain is about 75% of the adult brain's weight.
  • How do young children use self-talk to guide their actions?
    Young children use private speech to guide their actions and problem-solving.
  • Everyone experiences a period of __________ during puberty.
    Everyone experiences a period of rapid physical and emotional change during puberty.
  • According to developmentalists, what is a peer status among children?
    Peer status includes categories such as popular, rejected, neglected, and controversial.
  • Lev Vygotsky viewed what as crucial to children's development of skills and knowledge?
    Vygotsky viewed social interaction as crucial to development.
  • What behavior is a preschooler more likely to display?
    A preschooler is more likely to engage in imaginative play and social interaction.
  • According to Erikson, children have _____, and thus believe they can achieve any goal.
    Children have a sense of initiative and optimism.
  • According to research, what is not true about biology and personality development?
    It is not true that biology alone determines personality; environment also plays a role.
  • What is the core knowledge approach to infant cognitive development based on?
    It is based on the idea that infants are born with domain-specific knowledge systems.
  • According to Erikson, what is the primary socioemotional task in early adulthood?
    The primary task is intimacy versus isolation.
  • Does crystallized intelligence increase with age?
    Yes, crystallized intelligence tends to increase with age.
  • According to Vygotsky, guided participation requires that a child _____?
    A child must interact with a more knowledgeable person to learn new skills.
  • What does the field of human development examine?
    It examines how humans change and remain stable over time.
  • What did Daniel Berlyne believe about play?
    Berlyne believed play helps children explore and learn about their environment.
  • As people age, their friendships tend to _____?
    Friendships tend to become fewer but deeper.
  • According to Erikson, adolescents are in which stage?
    Adolescents are in the identity versus role confusion stage.
  • What are the three basic temperament types displayed by infants?
    The three types are easy, difficult, and slow-to-warm-up.
  • When children develop theory-of-mind, what can they recognize?
    They can recognize that others have beliefs and perspectives different from their own.
  • According to Erikson, what is the goal of adolescence?
    The goal is to develop a clear sense of identity.
  • For most people, middle adulthood is a time of declining _____ and expanding _____.
    Middle adulthood is a time of declining physical abilities and expanding social roles.
  • Jessica is 10 years old. She is most likely unable to:
    She is most likely unable to think abstractly or solve hypothetical problems.
  • ________ is a gross motor skill, while ________ is a fine motor skill.
    Running is a gross motor skill; writing is a fine motor skill.
  • According to Erikson, what is built during infancy when a baby's basic needs are met?
    Trust is built during infancy when needs are met.
  • Adolescents typically prefer what compared to childhood?
    Adolescents typically prefer peer relationships over family relationships.
  • What is most often used to assess an infant's attention to sound?
    Researchers use habituation and looking time to assess attention to sound.
  • How is adolescent egocentrism best described?
    It is a heightened self-consciousness and belief in personal uniqueness.
  • An infant's anger is usually triggered by what?
    An infant's anger is triggered by frustration or discomfort.
  • According to Freud, who is most likely to be in the phallic stage?
    Children ages 3 to 6 are in the phallic stage.
  • Vygotsky believed that children construct knowledge through what?
    Children construct knowledge through social interaction and guided participation.
  • At what age can a child begin to form large concepts such as objects, people, animals, and events?
    Children begin to form large concepts around age 2.
  • When is the best time to provide feedback?
    The best time to provide feedback is immediately after the behavior.
  • What does psychoanalytic theory purport about gender typing?
    It suggests gender typing occurs through identification with same-sex parent.
  • During early childhood, girls are _____ than boys.
    Girls are typically more advanced in fine motor skills than boys.
  • Middle-aged adults feel they have less control over their what?
    They may feel less control over physical health and aging.
  • Which type of psychologist may be involved in mediating a custody battle?
    A developmental or clinical psychologist may mediate custody battles.
  • Developing healthy self-esteem and understanding self-concept are vital for what?
    They are vital for positive social and emotional development.
  • What is crystallized intelligence?
    Crystallized intelligence is accumulated knowledge and verbal skills.
  • At what age does the process of creating gender schemas start in children?
    Gender schema creation starts around age 2 to 3.