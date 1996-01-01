Skip to main content
Developmental Psychology quiz #7 Flashcards

Developmental Psychology quiz #7
  • How is preconventional reasoning sometimes described?
    Preconventional reasoning is described as self-centered and focused on personal gain.
  • At what age is the human brain still in development?
    The human brain continues developing until around age 25.
  • What is the primary socioemotional task in early adulthood according to Erikson?
    The primary task is intimacy versus isolation.
  • What does the autonomy versus shame and doubt crisis involve?
    It involves the child developing independence and self-control.
  • Does metalinguistic awareness improve during middle school years?
    True, metalinguistic awareness improves during middle school years.
  • What is the psychological conflict of the preschool years according to Erikson?
    The conflict is initiative versus guilt.
  • Why do young children have unrealistically positive self-descriptions?
    They lack social comparison and have limited self-awareness.
  • In which stage of moral development do people take actions to benefit society?
    In the postconventional stage, people act to benefit society.
  • Young children usually play best with whom?
    Young children play best with peers of similar age.
  • Rough-and-tumble play between boys and fathers may prevent what at a later age?
    It may prevent aggressive behavior at a later age.
  • What term refers to the midlife transition during which fertility declines?
    The term is climacteric.
  • According to Vaillant, what is a major preoccupation of midlife?
    A major preoccupation is generativity and caring for others.
  • What does Vygotsky's zone of proximal development assert?
    Children learn best when guided through tasks just beyond their current ability.
  • Bernice is 62. She is in which life stage?
    Bernice is in late adulthood.
  • What is the definition of developmental psychology in AP Psychology?
    Developmental psychology studies psychological growth and change across the lifespan.
  • What are the three phases of motor skill learning?
    The three phases are cognitive, associative, and autonomous.
  • By as early as how many months of age can an infant recognize their name?
    By as early as 6 months, infants can recognize their name.
  • What did Vygotsky believe to be an important tool for children's learning?
    Vygotsky believed language is an important tool for learning.
  • According to Vygotsky's concept of the zone of proximal development, what is true?
    Children learn best with guidance on tasks just beyond their current ability.
  • What is object permanence in AP Psychology?
    Object permanence is the understanding that objects exist even when not seen.
  • Self-conscious emotions do not appear until the second half of which year of life?
    Self-conscious emotions appear in the second half of the second year.
  • The health habits that children develop during middle childhood are what?
    Health habits developed in middle childhood often persist into adulthood.
  • Who is Erik Erikson in AP Psychology?
    Erik Erikson is a psychologist known for his eight-stage psychosocial theory.
  • What does the concept of the zone of proximal development suggest?
    It suggests children improve more with guidance on tasks just beyond their ability.
  • The visual cliff is a laboratory device for testing what in infants?
    The visual cliff tests depth perception in infants.
  • According to gender schema theory, when does gender-typing occur?
    Gender-typing occurs when children form gender schemas through observation and experience.
  • What type of antisocial behavior is associated with more negative developmental outcomes?
    Persistent and severe antisocial behavior is associated with negative outcomes.
  • A 61-year-old is in which life stage?
    A 61-year-old is in late adulthood.
  • How is intellectual development described?
    Intellectual development is the growth of cognitive abilities over time.
  • Can a one-year-old child classify animals and people?
    A one-year-old can begin to classify basic categories like animals and people.
  • What does contemporary research suggest about the storm-and-stress notion of adolescence?
    Contemporary research suggests storm-and-stress is not universal for all adolescents.
  • Which type of aggression is most characteristic of 2-year-old children?
    Physical aggression is most characteristic of 2-year-olds.
  • Most developmentalists advocate what type of preschool programs?
    They advocate high-quality, developmentally appropriate preschool programs.
  • Developmental psychologists study what throughout life?
    They study changes in behavior and cognition throughout life.
  • According to Erikson, what is key to successful intimacy in adulthood?
    Resolving identity issues is key to successful intimacy.
  • What is the definition of Lawrence Kohlberg in AP Psychology?
    Lawrence Kohlberg is known for his theory of moral development.
  • What is true about sexuality in late adulthood?
    Sexuality may decline but remains important for many older adults.
  • What does sociodramatic play help children develop?
    Sociodramatic play helps develop social and cognitive skills.
  • Children typically develop an awareness of death at a young age if they what?
    If they experience the death of someone close or are exposed to discussions about death.
  • The Seattle Longitudinal Study concluded that middle age is a time of what?
    Middle age is a time of stability and some cognitive decline.