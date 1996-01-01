Developmental Psychology quiz #7 Flashcards
Developmental Psychology quiz #7
How is preconventional reasoning sometimes described?Preconventional reasoning is described as self-centered and focused on personal gain.At what age is the human brain still in development?The human brain continues developing until around age 25.What is the primary socioemotional task in early adulthood according to Erikson?The primary task is intimacy versus isolation.What does the autonomy versus shame and doubt crisis involve?It involves the child developing independence and self-control.Does metalinguistic awareness improve during middle school years?True, metalinguistic awareness improves during middle school years.What is the psychological conflict of the preschool years according to Erikson?The conflict is initiative versus guilt.Why do young children have unrealistically positive self-descriptions?They lack social comparison and have limited self-awareness.In which stage of moral development do people take actions to benefit society?In the postconventional stage, people act to benefit society.Young children usually play best with whom?Young children play best with peers of similar age.Rough-and-tumble play between boys and fathers may prevent what at a later age?It may prevent aggressive behavior at a later age.What term refers to the midlife transition during which fertility declines?The term is climacteric.According to Vaillant, what is a major preoccupation of midlife?A major preoccupation is generativity and caring for others.What does Vygotsky's zone of proximal development assert?Children learn best when guided through tasks just beyond their current ability.Bernice is 62. She is in which life stage?Bernice is in late adulthood.What is the definition of developmental psychology in AP Psychology?Developmental psychology studies psychological growth and change across the lifespan.What are the three phases of motor skill learning?The three phases are cognitive, associative, and autonomous.By as early as how many months of age can an infant recognize their name?By as early as 6 months, infants can recognize their name.What did Vygotsky believe to be an important tool for children's learning?Vygotsky believed language is an important tool for learning.According to Vygotsky's concept of the zone of proximal development, what is true?Children learn best with guidance on tasks just beyond their current ability.What is object permanence in AP Psychology?Object permanence is the understanding that objects exist even when not seen.Self-conscious emotions do not appear until the second half of which year of life?Self-conscious emotions appear in the second half of the second year.The health habits that children develop during middle childhood are what?Health habits developed in middle childhood often persist into adulthood.Who is Erik Erikson in AP Psychology?Erik Erikson is a psychologist known for his eight-stage psychosocial theory.What does the concept of the zone of proximal development suggest?It suggests children improve more with guidance on tasks just beyond their ability.The visual cliff is a laboratory device for testing what in infants?The visual cliff tests depth perception in infants.According to gender schema theory, when does gender-typing occur?Gender-typing occurs when children form gender schemas through observation and experience.What type of antisocial behavior is associated with more negative developmental outcomes?Persistent and severe antisocial behavior is associated with negative outcomes.A 61-year-old is in which life stage?A 61-year-old is in late adulthood.How is intellectual development described?Intellectual development is the growth of cognitive abilities over time.Can a one-year-old child classify animals and people?A one-year-old can begin to classify basic categories like animals and people.What does contemporary research suggest about the storm-and-stress notion of adolescence?Contemporary research suggests storm-and-stress is not universal for all adolescents.Which type of aggression is most characteristic of 2-year-old children?Physical aggression is most characteristic of 2-year-olds.Most developmentalists advocate what type of preschool programs?They advocate high-quality, developmentally appropriate preschool programs.Developmental psychologists study what throughout life?They study changes in behavior and cognition throughout life.According to Erikson, what is key to successful intimacy in adulthood?Resolving identity issues is key to successful intimacy.What is the definition of Lawrence Kohlberg in AP Psychology?Lawrence Kohlberg is known for his theory of moral development.What is true about sexuality in late adulthood?Sexuality may decline but remains important for many older adults.What does sociodramatic play help children develop?Sociodramatic play helps develop social and cognitive skills.Children typically develop an awareness of death at a young age if they what?If they experience the death of someone close or are exposed to discussions about death.The Seattle Longitudinal Study concluded that middle age is a time of what?Middle age is a time of stability and some cognitive decline.