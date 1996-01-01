Developmental Psychology quiz #8 Flashcards
Developmental Psychology quiz #8
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
When are children most likely to begin using words to express meaning?Children begin using words to express meaning around age 1.After midlife, positive feelings _____, and negative feelings _____.After midlife, positive feelings increase and negative feelings decrease.What is a Vygotskian idea that may be applied in the classroom?Scaffolding is a Vygotskian idea applied in teaching.The Yerkes-Dodson law maintains that humans perform best when they are at what level of arousal?Humans perform best at moderate levels of arousal.What is adoption in developmental psychology?Adoption is the process of legally taking another's child as one's own.If a seven-year-old child has an IQ of 100, what is the child's mental age?A mental age of 7 corresponds to an IQ of 100 for a seven-year-old.Having children wait for marshmallows is a classic study that demonstrates what?It demonstrates self-control and delayed gratification.What makes adolescents much more self-conscious than they were in childhood?Adolescent egocentrism and increased self-awareness make them more self-conscious.What do stage theories hold about the sequence of development?Stage theories hold that development follows a universal, ordered sequence.A person between the ages of 18 and 25 is considered to be in which developmental stage?They are in the stage of emerging adulthood.The ability of preschool children to control and sustain their attention is related to what?It is related to the development of executive function.Which age group has the most difficulty adjusting to illness and disease?Adolescents may have the most difficulty adjusting due to identity concerns.Crying is an infant's first method of what?Crying is an infant's first method of communication.What does the Vygotskian concept of zone of proximal development refer to?It refers to the range of tasks a child can perform with guidance.According to Vygotsky, what is the technique called that means changing the level of support?The technique is called scaffolding.During the phallic stage, girls experience which of the following?Girls experience identification with the mother and awareness of gender roles.Individuals in identity moratorium do what?They are exploring options but have not yet made commitments.According to Erik Erikson, which stage is intimacy versus isolation?Intimacy versus isolation is the stage of early adulthood.What are age-graded influences?Age-graded influences are events strongly related to age, such as starting school.How might an infant in sensorimotor stage four behave?The infant coordinates actions to achieve goals, such as reaching for a toy.Postconventional moral reasoning is not usually present until when?It is not usually present until adolescence or adulthood.According to Kohlberg, what advances a person's morality?Cognitive development advances a person's morality.Five-year-old Donna uses shorter, simpler sentences. What does this indicate?It indicates typical language development for her age.Which term refers to an infant's personality?Temperament refers to an infant's personality.What is puberty in AP Psychology?Puberty is the period of rapid physical and sexual maturation.What is typical of the concrete operational stage according to Piaget?Children can perform logical operations on concrete objects.What does research say about birth order predicting behavior?Birth order has limited ability to predict behavior.According to Erikson, what is key to successful intimacy in adulthood?Resolving identity issues is key to successful intimacy.What is included in a person's macrosystem?The macrosystem includes cultural values, laws, and customs.What does Dr. Castillo study in postformal thought?She studies how adults use flexible and integrative thinking.Preconventional morality involves what?It involves self-interest and avoiding punishment.Which theory of gender emphasizes the role of peers in gender typing?Social learning theory emphasizes peer influence in gender typing.Between early and later childhood, schemes tend to have more of what properties?Schemes become more complex and abstract.Young children are overly what in their self-descriptions?Young children are overly positive in their self-descriptions.Is a two-year-old child on the same level as a ten-year-old in conflict resolution?No, older children have more advanced conflict resolution skills.Grasping a toy, writing with a pencil, and using a spoon are examples of what motor skills?They are examples of fine motor skills.Is there a definitive test for each component of skill-related fitness?No, there is not a definitive test for each component.Suicide starts to become a more serious problem by what age?Suicide risk increases in adolescence.What does it mean if an infant is unresponsive when you tap her foot?It may indicate a developmental concern or lack of reflex.What is the definition of maturation in AP Psychology?Maturation is the biological growth process enabling orderly changes in behavior.