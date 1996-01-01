Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Developmental Psychology quiz #8 Flashcards

Developmental Psychology quiz #8
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • When are children most likely to begin using words to express meaning?
    Children begin using words to express meaning around age 1.
  • After midlife, positive feelings _____, and negative feelings _____.
    After midlife, positive feelings increase and negative feelings decrease.
  • What is a Vygotskian idea that may be applied in the classroom?
    Scaffolding is a Vygotskian idea applied in teaching.
  • The Yerkes-Dodson law maintains that humans perform best when they are at what level of arousal?
    Humans perform best at moderate levels of arousal.
  • What is adoption in developmental psychology?
    Adoption is the process of legally taking another's child as one's own.
  • If a seven-year-old child has an IQ of 100, what is the child's mental age?
    A mental age of 7 corresponds to an IQ of 100 for a seven-year-old.
  • Having children wait for marshmallows is a classic study that demonstrates what?
    It demonstrates self-control and delayed gratification.
  • What makes adolescents much more self-conscious than they were in childhood?
    Adolescent egocentrism and increased self-awareness make them more self-conscious.
  • What do stage theories hold about the sequence of development?
    Stage theories hold that development follows a universal, ordered sequence.
  • A person between the ages of 18 and 25 is considered to be in which developmental stage?
    They are in the stage of emerging adulthood.
  • The ability of preschool children to control and sustain their attention is related to what?
    It is related to the development of executive function.
  • Which age group has the most difficulty adjusting to illness and disease?
    Adolescents may have the most difficulty adjusting due to identity concerns.
  • Crying is an infant's first method of what?
    Crying is an infant's first method of communication.
  • What does the Vygotskian concept of zone of proximal development refer to?
    It refers to the range of tasks a child can perform with guidance.
  • According to Vygotsky, what is the technique called that means changing the level of support?
    The technique is called scaffolding.
  • During the phallic stage, girls experience which of the following?
    Girls experience identification with the mother and awareness of gender roles.
  • Individuals in identity moratorium do what?
    They are exploring options but have not yet made commitments.
  • According to Erik Erikson, which stage is intimacy versus isolation?
    Intimacy versus isolation is the stage of early adulthood.
  • What are age-graded influences?
    Age-graded influences are events strongly related to age, such as starting school.
  • How might an infant in sensorimotor stage four behave?
    The infant coordinates actions to achieve goals, such as reaching for a toy.
  • Postconventional moral reasoning is not usually present until when?
    It is not usually present until adolescence or adulthood.
  • According to Kohlberg, what advances a person's morality?
    Cognitive development advances a person's morality.
  • Five-year-old Donna uses shorter, simpler sentences. What does this indicate?
    It indicates typical language development for her age.
  • Which term refers to an infant's personality?
    Temperament refers to an infant's personality.
  • What is puberty in AP Psychology?
    Puberty is the period of rapid physical and sexual maturation.
  • What is typical of the concrete operational stage according to Piaget?
    Children can perform logical operations on concrete objects.
  • What does research say about birth order predicting behavior?
    Birth order has limited ability to predict behavior.
  • According to Erikson, what is key to successful intimacy in adulthood?
    Resolving identity issues is key to successful intimacy.
  • What is included in a person's macrosystem?
    The macrosystem includes cultural values, laws, and customs.
  • What does Dr. Castillo study in postformal thought?
    She studies how adults use flexible and integrative thinking.
  • Preconventional morality involves what?
    It involves self-interest and avoiding punishment.
  • Which theory of gender emphasizes the role of peers in gender typing?
    Social learning theory emphasizes peer influence in gender typing.
  • Between early and later childhood, schemes tend to have more of what properties?
    Schemes become more complex and abstract.
  • Young children are overly what in their self-descriptions?
    Young children are overly positive in their self-descriptions.
  • Is a two-year-old child on the same level as a ten-year-old in conflict resolution?
    No, older children have more advanced conflict resolution skills.
  • Grasping a toy, writing with a pencil, and using a spoon are examples of what motor skills?
    They are examples of fine motor skills.
  • Is there a definitive test for each component of skill-related fitness?
    No, there is not a definitive test for each component.
  • Suicide starts to become a more serious problem by what age?
    Suicide risk increases in adolescence.
  • What does it mean if an infant is unresponsive when you tap her foot?
    It may indicate a developmental concern or lack of reflex.
  • What is the definition of maturation in AP Psychology?
    Maturation is the biological growth process enabling orderly changes in behavior.