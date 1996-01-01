Developmental Psychology quiz #9 Flashcards
Developmental Psychology quiz #9
What is emerging adulthood in AP Psychology?Emerging adulthood is the period from late teens to mid-twenties, marked by exploration.From what age are children most capable of using simple sentences such as 'I see'?Children are capable from about 24 months old.What is menarche in AP Psychology?Menarche is a girl's first menstrual period.Playing house as a child is a form of what?It is a form of sociodramatic play.During emerging adulthood, self-esteem and happiness _____ for most people.Self-esteem and happiness increase for most people.What does research on fathers as caregivers indicate?Fathers can be effective caregivers and influence child development.Jessica believes she succeeds in high school because of her own effort. What does this indicate?It indicates an internal locus of control.Why is punishment more difficult for teenagers committing public misbehavior?Teenagers are more sensitive to peer opinion and public embarrassment.What is the definition of scaffolding in AP Psychology?Scaffolding is providing support to help a child learn a new skill.Who proposed the hierarchy of needs theory of human behavior?Abraham Maslow proposed the hierarchy of needs.Adverse childhood experiences can have a lasting impact on what?They can impact physical, emotional, and cognitive development.What do developmental psychologists study?They study changes in behavior and cognitive processes over time.Why can connections with friends become more important than family relationships during adolescence?Adolescents seek independence and identity through peer relationships.Does adolescence refer to the time between birth and the onset of puberty?No, adolescence is the period between puberty and adulthood.What is the primary objective in Kohlberg’s preconventional level?The objective is to fulfill one's own needs and avoid punishment.What did Erik Erikson propose about stages of development?He proposed that each stage involves a psychosocial crisis.Can men's therapy-seeking behavior be compared to women's?Men often seek therapy less than women.Can temperament be detected as early as infancy?Yes, temperament can be observed in infancy.What is sensorimotor play?Sensorimotor play is behavior involving exploration through movement and senses.In middle and late childhood, secure attachment is associated with what?Secure attachment is associated with positive social and emotional outcomes.According to Erikson, what question guides a school-age child's social-emotional development?'Am I competent and able to achieve goals?' guides development.According to Erikson, what causes people to feel stagnation in life?Lack of generativity and purpose causes stagnation.What is true of emerging adults in the context of health?Emerging adults may engage in risk behaviors and have variable health habits.What traits define the authoritative parent according to Baumrind?Authoritative parents are responsive, set clear limits, and encourage independence.What is true of socioemotional selectivity theory?Older adults prioritize meaningful relationships and emotional satisfaction.According to life-span experts, what is true of chronological age?Chronological age does not always reflect developmental stage or abilities.What type of psychologist provides academic and career counseling?A counseling psychologist provides academic and career counseling.What gestures can be helpful during the late stages of dementia?Simple, reassuring gestures and touch can be helpful.How does postformal thought differ from formal thought?Postformal thought is more flexible and adaptive than formal thought.Children’s taste preferences are likely to be what?Taste preferences are influenced by exposure and experience.What is the best description of scaffolding?Scaffolding is providing temporary support to help a learner master a task.What employment problems might older people face due to age?Older people may face age discrimination and physical limitations.What is true about the autonomous stage of learning?Skills are performed automatically with little conscious effort.Tamara has a fixed mindset. What is she most likely to believe?She believes abilities are innate and cannot be changed.How did Erikson define generativity?Generativity is concern for guiding the next generation.What is key to the development of young children's vocabulary?Exposure to rich language and interaction is key.What characterizes G. Stanley Hall's concept of adolescence?Adolescence is characterized by rapid change and 'storm and stress.'According to Erikson's theory, what holds true for most toddlers?Toddlers strive for autonomy and independence.Secure attachment to parents during childhood correlates with what?It correlates with positive social and emotional outcomes.Between birth and one year, infants are dependent on whom?Infants are dependent on their caregivers.