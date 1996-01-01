Skip to main content
Developmental Psychology quiz #9 Flashcards

Developmental Psychology quiz #9
  • What is emerging adulthood in AP Psychology?
    Emerging adulthood is the period from late teens to mid-twenties, marked by exploration.
  • From what age are children most capable of using simple sentences such as 'I see'?
    Children are capable from about 24 months old.
  • What is menarche in AP Psychology?
    Menarche is a girl's first menstrual period.
  • Playing house as a child is a form of what?
    It is a form of sociodramatic play.
  • During emerging adulthood, self-esteem and happiness _____ for most people.
    Self-esteem and happiness increase for most people.
  • What does research on fathers as caregivers indicate?
    Fathers can be effective caregivers and influence child development.
  • Jessica believes she succeeds in high school because of her own effort. What does this indicate?
    It indicates an internal locus of control.
  • Why is punishment more difficult for teenagers committing public misbehavior?
    Teenagers are more sensitive to peer opinion and public embarrassment.
  • What is the definition of scaffolding in AP Psychology?
    Scaffolding is providing support to help a child learn a new skill.
  • Who proposed the hierarchy of needs theory of human behavior?
    Abraham Maslow proposed the hierarchy of needs.
  • Adverse childhood experiences can have a lasting impact on what?
    They can impact physical, emotional, and cognitive development.
  • What do developmental psychologists study?
    They study changes in behavior and cognitive processes over time.
  • Why can connections with friends become more important than family relationships during adolescence?
    Adolescents seek independence and identity through peer relationships.
  • Does adolescence refer to the time between birth and the onset of puberty?
    No, adolescence is the period between puberty and adulthood.
  • What is the primary objective in Kohlberg’s preconventional level?
    The objective is to fulfill one's own needs and avoid punishment.
  • What did Erik Erikson propose about stages of development?
    He proposed that each stage involves a psychosocial crisis.
  • Can men's therapy-seeking behavior be compared to women's?
    Men often seek therapy less than women.
  • Can temperament be detected as early as infancy?
    Yes, temperament can be observed in infancy.
  • What is sensorimotor play?
    Sensorimotor play is behavior involving exploration through movement and senses.
  • In middle and late childhood, secure attachment is associated with what?
    Secure attachment is associated with positive social and emotional outcomes.
  • According to Erikson, what question guides a school-age child's social-emotional development?
    'Am I competent and able to achieve goals?' guides development.
  • According to Erikson, what causes people to feel stagnation in life?
    Lack of generativity and purpose causes stagnation.
  • What is true of emerging adults in the context of health?
    Emerging adults may engage in risk behaviors and have variable health habits.
  • What traits define the authoritative parent according to Baumrind?
    Authoritative parents are responsive, set clear limits, and encourage independence.
  • What is true of socioemotional selectivity theory?
    Older adults prioritize meaningful relationships and emotional satisfaction.
  • According to life-span experts, what is true of chronological age?
    Chronological age does not always reflect developmental stage or abilities.
  • What type of psychologist provides academic and career counseling?
    A counseling psychologist provides academic and career counseling.
  • What gestures can be helpful during the late stages of dementia?
    Simple, reassuring gestures and touch can be helpful.
  • How does postformal thought differ from formal thought?
    Postformal thought is more flexible and adaptive than formal thought.
  • Children’s taste preferences are likely to be what?
    Taste preferences are influenced by exposure and experience.
  • What is the best description of scaffolding?
    Scaffolding is providing temporary support to help a learner master a task.
  • What employment problems might older people face due to age?
    Older people may face age discrimination and physical limitations.
  • What is true about the autonomous stage of learning?
    Skills are performed automatically with little conscious effort.
  • Tamara has a fixed mindset. What is she most likely to believe?
    She believes abilities are innate and cannot be changed.
  • How did Erikson define generativity?
    Generativity is concern for guiding the next generation.
  • What is key to the development of young children's vocabulary?
    Exposure to rich language and interaction is key.
  • What characterizes G. Stanley Hall's concept of adolescence?
    Adolescence is characterized by rapid change and 'storm and stress.'
  • According to Erikson's theory, what holds true for most toddlers?
    Toddlers strive for autonomy and independence.
  • Secure attachment to parents during childhood correlates with what?
    It correlates with positive social and emotional outcomes.
  • Between birth and one year, infants are dependent on whom?
    Infants are dependent on their caregivers.