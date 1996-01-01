Skip to main content
Operant Conditioning quiz #3 Flashcards

Operant Conditioning quiz #3
  • Can extinction be explained as negative punishment?
    No, extinction involves withholding reinforcement, while negative punishment involves removing a pleasant stimulus.
  • How can you tell if a stimulus is a reinforcer to a particular organism?
    If the stimulus increases the likelihood of the behavior it follows, it is a reinforcer for that organism.
  • What is true regarding learning through operant conditioning?
    Learning is shaped by the consequences of behavior, with reinforcement increasing and punishment decreasing behavior frequency.
  • What is the weakening of behavior by ignoring it or making sure it is not reinforced called?
    Extinction.
  • What is an example of operant conditioning?
    A child receives praise for sharing toys, increasing the likelihood of sharing in the future.
  • In operant conditioning, what does performing a reinforced behavior in a different situation mean?
    Generalization.
  • What is it called when reinforcement is withdrawn or not provided after a behavior?
    Extinction.
  • In the context of operant conditioning, what is a true statement about negative reinforcement?
    Negative reinforcement increases the likelihood of a behavior by removing an unpleasant stimulus.
  • What is an example of negative punishment?
    Taking away a teenager's phone after they break curfew.
  • In operant conditioning, when does extinction occur?
    Extinction occurs when reinforcement is no longer provided for a previously reinforced behavior, leading to a decrease in that behavior.