Operant Conditioning quiz #3 Flashcards
Can extinction be explained as negative punishment?No, extinction involves withholding reinforcement, while negative punishment involves removing a pleasant stimulus.How can you tell if a stimulus is a reinforcer to a particular organism?If the stimulus increases the likelihood of the behavior it follows, it is a reinforcer for that organism.What is true regarding learning through operant conditioning?Learning is shaped by the consequences of behavior, with reinforcement increasing and punishment decreasing behavior frequency.What is the weakening of behavior by ignoring it or making sure it is not reinforced called?Extinction.What is an example of operant conditioning?A child receives praise for sharing toys, increasing the likelihood of sharing in the future.In operant conditioning, what does performing a reinforced behavior in a different situation mean?Generalization.What is it called when reinforcement is withdrawn or not provided after a behavior?Extinction.In the context of operant conditioning, what is a true statement about negative reinforcement?Negative reinforcement increases the likelihood of a behavior by removing an unpleasant stimulus.What is an example of negative punishment?Taking away a teenager's phone after they break curfew.In operant conditioning, when does extinction occur?Extinction occurs when reinforcement is no longer provided for a previously reinforced behavior, leading to a decrease in that behavior.