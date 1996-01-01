Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory quiz #3 Flashcards
Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory quiz #3
Which method did Piaget use to study object permanence?Piaget used tasks where objects were hidden from infants to observe whether they would search for the hidden object, indicating object permanence.Formal operational thought is most similar to what type of thinking?Formal operational thought is most similar to abstract and hypothetical thinking.What are Piaget's stages of cognitive development?Piaget's stages are: sensorimotor, preoperational, concrete operational, and formal operational.According to Piaget, what does accommodation refer to?Accommodation refers to modifying existing schemas or creating new ones in response to new information.What was Piaget convinced about the mind of a child?Piaget was convinced that the mind of a child is fundamentally different from that of an adult and that children actively construct their understanding of the world.What occurs when children use their existing schemes to deal with new information or experiences?Assimilation occurs when children use their existing schemes to deal with new information or experiences.What is a common critique of Piaget’s work?A common critique is that Piaget underestimated the influence of social and cultural factors and individual differences in cognitive development.According to Jean Piaget, in what stage do children begin to use abstract thinking processes?Children begin to use abstract thinking processes in the formal operational stage.What is one of the milestones of preoperational thought?One milestone is the ability to use mental symbols and engage in pretend play.According to Piaget, when does accommodation occur?Accommodation occurs when individuals modify their existing schemas or create new ones in response to new information.