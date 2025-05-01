Skip to main content
Sociology
1. Introduction to Sociology
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
1. Introduction to Sociology
Theoretical Perspectives in Sociology
Problem 2
Which of the following captures a core assumption of symbolic interactionism?
A
Individuals construct social reality through everyday interactions and the shared meanings they negotiate, so identities and norms are produced and modified in social contexts.
B
Macro-level institutions determine individual identities in a one-way process and social meaning is fixed by structural roles that actors cannot reinterpret through interaction.
C
Symbolic interactionism states that social meaning is generated exclusively by legal statutes and formal organizational policies rather than by interpersonal exchange or symbolic cues.
D
Society functions much like a machine and social meanings are biological instincts that do not change with context or interpersonal dialogue.
