1. Introduction to Sociology
Problem 1
Which statement best expresses the central claim of conflict theory?
A
Society is structured to benefit some groups at the expense of others, so social institutions often reproduce inequality and generate conflict over resources and power.
B
Society operates like a living organism where every institution always contributes purely to stability and equilibrium, and inequality is always functional without conflict.
C
Conflict theory holds that agreement among elites and subordinate groups is entirely voluntary and that institutional arrangements are random outcomes not related to power dynamics or structural advantage.
D
Conflict theory posits that individual personality differences are the sole drivers of social outcomes, and institutions have no role in shaping inequality or access to resources.
