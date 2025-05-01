Skip to main content
20. Social Movements and Social Change
20. Social Movements and Social Change
20. Social Movements and Social Change / Collective Behavior / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which policy evaluated below is most likely to reduce the formation of violent temporary norms during an escalating crowd event?
A
Encouraging bystanders to join violent acts to increase participation and thereby normalize the behavior faster so authorities can justify stronger measures later.
B
Complete absence of communication or leadership so that no one can be blamed for escalation, therefore temporarily dissolving the possibility of any normative behavior emerging.
C
Immediate and indiscriminate use of extreme force by authorities because maximal coercion has no downstream costs and will always deter norm formation regardless of social context.
D
Rapid establishment of visible nonviolent norms communicated by trusted community leaders and immediate, proportionate de-escalation policing techniques can undercut social proof for violence and reduce norm adoption.
