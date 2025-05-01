Skip to main content
Theoretical Perspectives in Sociology
Theoretical Perspectives in Sociology
1. Introduction to Sociology / Theoretical Perspectives in Sociology / Problem 2
Problem 2
According to functionalist terminology, which of the following pairs correctly identifies a manifest function and a latent function of public schooling in the United States?
A
Manifest: teachers causing stress through excessive testing; Latent: the immediate dismantling of social institutions in response to standardized exams, yielding universal equality across socioeconomic groups.
B
Manifest: formal instruction in reading and math; Latent: formation of peer networks and social ties that can lead to future friendships or marriages.
C
Manifest: creation of underground economies organized by students to evade tuition; Latent: producing identical outcomes across all social classes regardless of funding or neighborhood differences.
D
Manifest: emotional trauma experienced by a small subset of students because of homework; Latent: the intentional design of schools to systematically disadvantage low-income students in order to preserve elite status over generations.
