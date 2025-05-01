Skip to main content
Theoretical Perspectives in Sociology
Theoretical Perspectives in Sociology
1. Introduction to Sociology / Theoretical Perspectives in Sociology / Problem 3
Problem 3
A teacher labels a student as "lazy" after poor performance. Over time that student begins to act disengaged and avoids participating. Which symbolic interactionist concept best explains this process?
A
Biological determinism where the student's disengagement is predetermined by neurochemical factors and social labels have no causal effect whatsoever.
B
Labeling leading to a self-fulfilling prophecy: the student's identity is reshaped by others' definitions, producing behavior consistent with the label.
C
Marxist class consciousness where the teacher's label is a reflection of commodity exchange and capital accumulation dynamics rather than interpersonal meaning-making.
D
Structural functional allocation where the label serves only to maintain macro equilibrium in the educational division of labor with no influence on the student's sense of self.
