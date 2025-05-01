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Basics of Research definitions

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  • Scientific Method
    A systematic approach for investigating social issues, involving problem identification, hypothesis creation, data analysis, and peer-reviewed publication.
  • Hypothesis
    A testable statement predicting relationships among constructs, guiding empirical investigation in sociological studies.
  • Variable
    A construct that can differ across individuals or situations, serving as a focus for measurement and analysis in research.
  • Independent Variable
    A factor believed to influence or cause changes in another construct, often manipulated or measured in studies.
  • Dependent Variable
    A measured outcome in research, assumed to be affected by another construct under investigation.
  • Quantitative Data
    Numerical information collected to examine patterns, correlations, or causal relationships in social research.
  • Qualitative Data
    Non-numerical information, such as text or images, used to explore meanings, experiences, or themes in social contexts.
  • Operational Definition
    A detailed description specifying how an abstract concept is measured or quantified in a particular study.
  • Population
    The broad group of individuals a researcher aims to understand or draw conclusions about in a study.
  • Sample
    A subset of individuals selected from a larger group to participate in research, representing the population.
  • Representative Sample
    A group mirroring key characteristics of a larger population, enhancing the generalizability of findings.
  • Convenience Sample
    A group chosen based on accessibility or willingness to participate, often used for practical reasons in studies.
  • Reliability
    The consistency of a measurement tool, reflected in stable results across time, place, or repeated assessments.
  • Validity
    The extent to which a study accurately measures the intended concept, ensuring meaningful and trustworthy results.
  • Generalizability
    The degree to which research findings from a sample can be confidently applied to the broader population.