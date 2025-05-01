Scientific Method A systematic approach for investigating social issues, involving problem identification, hypothesis creation, data analysis, and peer-reviewed publication.

Hypothesis A testable statement predicting relationships among constructs, guiding empirical investigation in sociological studies.

Variable A construct that can differ across individuals or situations, serving as a focus for measurement and analysis in research.

Independent Variable A factor believed to influence or cause changes in another construct, often manipulated or measured in studies.

Dependent Variable A measured outcome in research, assumed to be affected by another construct under investigation.

Quantitative Data Numerical information collected to examine patterns, correlations, or causal relationships in social research.