A variable is a fundamental concept in research, defined as a construct of interest that can vary from person to person or situation to situation. This broad definition allows for a wide range of factors to be considered variables in different studies. Variables are primarily categorized into independent variables (IVs) and dependent variables (DVs). The independent variable is the factor believed to influence or cause a change in another variable, essentially serving as the hypothesized cause. In contrast, the dependent variable is the outcome that is measured or observed, assumed to be affected by the independent variable. A helpful way to remember this relationship is that the dependent variable depends on the independent variable for change.

In many scientific fields like biology or chemistry, independent variables are typically manipulated to observe their effects. However, in social sciences such as sociology, independent variables can either be manipulated or simply measured, especially when dealing with constructs that cannot be changed, such as race, gender, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status (SES). Regardless of this distinction, dependent variables are always measured as they represent the outcome of the study.

For example, when the independent variable is manipulated, a study might hypothesize that job applicants with names perceived as stereotypically white receive more interviews than those with names perceived as stereotypically Black, even if their resumes are identical. Here, the independent variable is the name on the resume, and the dependent variable is the number of interviews received. This illustrates a classic experimental design where the independent variable is controlled to observe its effect on the dependent variable.

Alternatively, when the independent variable is measured rather than manipulated, a hypothesis might state that individuals from higher socioeconomic backgrounds attain more years of formal education than those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds. In this case, socioeconomic status is the independent variable that cannot be manipulated but is measured, while the dependent variable is the number of years of education completed. This approach is common in sociology, where many variables reflect inherent or pre-existing characteristics.

Understanding the distinction between independent and dependent variables, as well as the difference between manipulation and measurement of variables, is crucial for designing and interpreting research studies effectively. This knowledge helps clarify how researchers test hypotheses about cause-and-effect relationships or associations between different constructs.