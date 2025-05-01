What is the first step in the scientific method for sociological research? The first step is to identify a problem or gap in knowledge, often by conducting a literature review to examine related research.

What is a hypothesis in sociological research? A hypothesis is a statement that attempts to explain phenomena by specifying relationships among variables that can be empirically tested.

What are quantitative data in sociology? Quantitative data are numerical observations used to understand relationships between variables, often analyzed using statistics.

How does qualitative research differ from quantitative research? Qualitative research uses non-numerical data to understand how people interpret and experience their social world, focusing on themes and patterns.

What is a variable in sociological research? A variable is a construct of interest that can vary from person to person or situation to situation, such as age, income, or education.

What is the difference between an independent variable and a dependent variable? The independent variable is believed to influence or change another variable, while the dependent variable is measured and assumed to be affected by the independent variable.