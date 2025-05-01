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Crimes Against the Person Acts involving violence or threat of violence directed at individuals, including offenses like murder, rape, and robbery. Crimes Against Property Offenses involving theft or destruction of someone else's belongings, such as burglary, larceny theft, and arson. Victimless Crimes Acts where no direct victim is present, often involving self-harm or indirect societal harm, like drug use or gambling. Reported Crime Rate Statistic reflecting offenses brought to police attention, regardless of whether an arrest or conviction follows. Arrest Rate Measure indicating the number of individuals apprehended for specific offenses, shaped by police priorities and practices. Underreporting Phenomenon where certain offenses, such as sexual assault or minor theft, are less likely to be brought to police attention. Criminal Justice System Network of institutions and processes responsible for enforcing laws, adjudicating offenders, and maintaining social order. Demographic Information Data about characteristics like age, sex, and race of individuals involved in offenses or arrests. Socioeconomic Status (SES) Classification based on economic and social position, often linked to patterns in arrest and policing. Single Parent Household Family structure with one adult caregiver, associated with increased risk factors for adolescent deviance. Policing Practices Strategies and decisions guiding law enforcement activities, such as patrol focus and enforcement intensity. Deviant Behavior Actions that violate societal norms or laws, potentially leading to criminal charges or social sanctions. Bias Systematic favoritism or prejudice affecting crime reporting or law enforcement decisions. Victimization Experience of suffering harm or loss due to criminal activity, as reflected in crime statistics. Enforcement Policies Rules and priorities set by law enforcement agencies that influence arrest rates and crime statistics.
Crime in the United States definitions
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