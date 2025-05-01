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Crime in the United States definitions

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  • Crimes Against the Person
    Acts involving violence or threat of violence directed at individuals, including offenses like murder, rape, and robbery.
  • Crimes Against Property
    Offenses involving theft or destruction of someone else's belongings, such as burglary, larceny theft, and arson.
  • Victimless Crimes
    Acts where no direct victim is present, often involving self-harm or indirect societal harm, like drug use or gambling.
  • Reported Crime Rate
    Statistic reflecting offenses brought to police attention, regardless of whether an arrest or conviction follows.
  • Arrest Rate
    Measure indicating the number of individuals apprehended for specific offenses, shaped by police priorities and practices.
  • Underreporting
    Phenomenon where certain offenses, such as sexual assault or minor theft, are less likely to be brought to police attention.
  • Criminal Justice System
    Network of institutions and processes responsible for enforcing laws, adjudicating offenders, and maintaining social order.
  • Demographic Information
    Data about characteristics like age, sex, and race of individuals involved in offenses or arrests.
  • Socioeconomic Status (SES)
    Classification based on economic and social position, often linked to patterns in arrest and policing.
  • Single Parent Household
    Family structure with one adult caregiver, associated with increased risk factors for adolescent deviance.
  • Policing Practices
    Strategies and decisions guiding law enforcement activities, such as patrol focus and enforcement intensity.
  • Deviant Behavior
    Actions that violate societal norms or laws, potentially leading to criminal charges or social sanctions.
  • Bias
    Systematic favoritism or prejudice affecting crime reporting or law enforcement decisions.
  • Victimization
    Experience of suffering harm or loss due to criminal activity, as reflected in crime statistics.
  • Enforcement Policies
    Rules and priorities set by law enforcement agencies that influence arrest rates and crime statistics.