Crimes Against the Person Acts involving violence or threat of violence directed at individuals, including offenses like murder, rape, and robbery.

Crimes Against Property Offenses involving theft or destruction of someone else's belongings, such as burglary, larceny theft, and arson.

Victimless Crimes Acts where no direct victim is present, often involving self-harm or indirect societal harm, like drug use or gambling.

Reported Crime Rate Statistic reflecting offenses brought to police attention, regardless of whether an arrest or conviction follows.

Arrest Rate Measure indicating the number of individuals apprehended for specific offenses, shaped by police priorities and practices.

Underreporting Phenomenon where certain offenses, such as sexual assault or minor theft, are less likely to be brought to police attention.