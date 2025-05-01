What are the three major categories of crime in the United States? The three major categories are crimes against the person (violent crimes), crimes against property, and victimless crimes.

What types of offenses are included in crimes against the person? Crimes against the person include murder, manslaughter, aggravated assault, rape, and robbery.

Why is robbery considered a violent crime? Robbery is considered a violent crime because it involves taking or attempting to take something from a person using force or the threat of force.

What are examples of crimes against property? Examples include burglary, larceny theft, auto theft, arson, and vandalism.

How is larceny theft different from robbery? Larceny theft involves taking something without confronting the victim or using force, while robbery involves force or the threat of force.

What are victimless crimes and give two examples? Victimless crimes are offenses where there is no explicit direct harm to another person; examples include illegal drug use and gambling.