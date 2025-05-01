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What are the three major categories of crime in the United States? The three major categories are crimes against the person (violent crimes), crimes against property, and victimless crimes. What types of offenses are included in crimes against the person? Crimes against the person include murder, manslaughter, aggravated assault, rape, and robbery. Why is robbery considered a violent crime? Robbery is considered a violent crime because it involves taking or attempting to take something from a person using force or the threat of force. What are examples of crimes against property? Examples include burglary, larceny theft, auto theft, arson, and vandalism. How is larceny theft different from robbery? Larceny theft involves taking something without confronting the victim or using force, while robbery involves force or the threat of force. What are victimless crimes and give two examples? Victimless crimes are offenses where there is no explicit direct harm to another person; examples include illegal drug use and gambling. Why is the term 'victimless crime' considered a misnomer? It's a misnomer because these crimes can still cause indirect harm to society or the offender themselves. What is a reported crime rate? A reported crime rate is the number of crimes reported to the police, regardless of whether an arrest is made. What is an arrest rate? An arrest rate is the number of people arrested for a specific offense, reflecting police action and enforcement. Why might reported crime rates not match arrest rates? Reported crime rates may not match arrest rates because not all reported crimes result in arrests, and some crimes are underreported. Which types of crimes are most likely to be underreported? Crimes like sexual assault, domestic violence, and minor theft are more likely to be underreported. How did property and violent crime rates change from 1960 to 2020? Both property and violent crime rates increased from 1960 to 1990, then declined from 1990 to about 2020, with violent crime spiking again in 2020. At what age do arrest rates typically peak in the United States? Arrest rates typically peak in late adolescence or very early adulthood, then decline throughout adulthood. Which demographic group is arrested more often for crimes in the United States: males or females? Males are arrested for crimes more often than females in the United States. What are some factors that contribute to higher arrest rates among Black Americans compared to White Americans? Factors include higher rates of single parenthood, lower SES, increased police patrols in low SES areas, and possible bias in reporting and arrests.
Crime in the United States quiz
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