In the United States, crimes are generally classified into three major categories: crimes against the person, crimes against property, and victimless crimes. Crimes against the person, often referred to as violent crimes, involve violence or the threat of violence directed at individuals. This category includes offenses such as murder, manslaughter, aggravated assault, rape, and robbery. Robbery is considered a violent crime because it involves taking or attempting to take property from a person through force or the threat of force.

Crimes against property, also known as property crimes, involve the theft or damage of property belonging to others. Examples include burglary, which is the unlawful entry into a building with the intent to commit a crime; larceny theft, which is taking property without confronting the owner or using force; auto theft; arson; and vandalism. These crimes focus on the protection of possessions rather than individuals.

Victimless crimes, sometimes called crimes without complaint, are offenses where the perpetrator does not directly harm another person. Although the term "victimless" can be misleading, as these crimes often cause indirect harm to society or the offender themselves, they lack an explicit direct victim. Common examples include illegal drug use, gambling, and prostitution. In these cases, the individual committing the crime may be harming themselves or potentially causing indirect societal harm.

Understanding these categories helps clarify the nature of different offenses and their impact on individuals and society, providing a framework for analyzing criminal behavior and legal responses.