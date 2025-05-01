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Print Media Pamphlets and newspapers enabled mass information sharing, introducing widespread sensationalism and increased censorship. Sensationalism Shocking or emotionally charged stories are used to attract attention, often sacrificing accuracy for increased sales. Censorship Control over media content, often exercised by those in power to restrict public access to certain information. Radio Wireless audio transmission that shifted from navigation to entertainment, news, and religious broadcasts by the 1920s. Television Audiovisual broadcasting that transformed public perception by allowing audiences to witness events in real time. Public Perception Collective understanding or opinion shaped by exposure to media coverage of events and issues. Internet Global computer network that revolutionized information sharing and enabled the rise of social networking sites. Information Revolution Era marked by rapid advances in technology, drastically increasing the speed and scope of information dissemination. Social Media Online platforms that facilitate personalized communication, community building, and content sharing among users. Online Communities Niche groups formed on the Internet where individuals with shared interests interact and exchange information. Evolutionary Change Gradual improvements to existing media technologies, enhancing quality without altering fundamental usage. Disruptive Change Innovations that fundamentally alter or upend established media practices and societal communication patterns. Mass Media Technologies and platforms that enable widespread dissemination of information to large audiences. Cultural Transmission Process by which beliefs, values, and practices are passed across generations through media and communication. Media Literacy Ability to critically analyze and understand the influence and construction of messages within various media forms.
Evolution of Media definitions
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