Print Media Pamphlets and newspapers enabled mass information sharing, introducing widespread sensationalism and increased censorship.

Sensationalism Shocking or emotionally charged stories are used to attract attention, often sacrificing accuracy for increased sales.

Censorship Control over media content, often exercised by those in power to restrict public access to certain information.

Radio Wireless audio transmission that shifted from navigation to entertainment, news, and religious broadcasts by the 1920s.

Television Audiovisual broadcasting that transformed public perception by allowing audiences to witness events in real time.

Public Perception Collective understanding or opinion shaped by exposure to media coverage of events and issues.