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Evolution of Media definitions

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  • Print Media
    Pamphlets and newspapers enabled mass information sharing, introducing widespread sensationalism and increased censorship.
  • Sensationalism
    Shocking or emotionally charged stories are used to attract attention, often sacrificing accuracy for increased sales.
  • Censorship
    Control over media content, often exercised by those in power to restrict public access to certain information.
  • Radio
    Wireless audio transmission that shifted from navigation to entertainment, news, and religious broadcasts by the 1920s.
  • Television
    Audiovisual broadcasting that transformed public perception by allowing audiences to witness events in real time.
  • Public Perception
    Collective understanding or opinion shaped by exposure to media coverage of events and issues.
  • Internet
    Global computer network that revolutionized information sharing and enabled the rise of social networking sites.
  • Information Revolution
    Era marked by rapid advances in technology, drastically increasing the speed and scope of information dissemination.
  • Social Media
    Online platforms that facilitate personalized communication, community building, and content sharing among users.
  • Online Communities
    Niche groups formed on the Internet where individuals with shared interests interact and exchange information.
  • Evolutionary Change
    Gradual improvements to existing media technologies, enhancing quality without altering fundamental usage.
  • Disruptive Change
    Innovations that fundamentally alter or upend established media practices and societal communication patterns.
  • Mass Media
    Technologies and platforms that enable widespread dissemination of information to large audiences.
  • Cultural Transmission
    Process by which beliefs, values, and practices are passed across generations through media and communication.
  • Media Literacy
    Ability to critically analyze and understand the influence and construction of messages within various media forms.