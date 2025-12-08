The evolution of media and technology demonstrates how advancements can be either evolutionary or disruptive. Evolutionary changes involve gradual improvements to existing systems, such as the transition of televisions from black and white to color and then to high definition (HD), enhancing quality without altering the fundamental use. In contrast, disruptive changes radically transform the media landscape, fundamentally changing how mass media is consumed. Examples of disruptive changes include the rise of social media platforms and streaming services, which have revolutionized internet usage compared to just fifteen years ago.

Historically, four major disruptive technologies have shaped media: print media, radio, television and film, and the Internet. Print media began in the 1400s with the invention of the printing press, enabling widespread distribution of pamphlets and newspapers. The first newspaper emerged in the early 1600s, marking the rise of sensationalism—using emotionally charged or shocking stories to boost sales, sometimes at the expense of accuracy. Alongside sensationalism, censorship became more prevalent, as those in power sought to control the information accessible to the public.

Radio emerged with the development of wireless audio transmission, initially used for ship navigation but evolving by the 1920s into a medium for entertainment, news broadcasting, music, sports, weather, and religious sermons. The 1940s saw the advent of television, combining image and sound transmission. Major networks like ABC, CBS, and NBC were established, and television began to influence public perception significantly. For instance, the 1960 Kennedy-Nixon presidential debate revealed that viewers who watched the debate on television perceived the candidates differently than those who only heard it on the radio. Television also played a crucial role in shaping public opinion during the Vietnam War, as it was the first war broadcast live, exposing audiences to real-time images of conflict.

The Internet, which links individual computers globally, initiated the information revolution. The first Internet message was sent in the 1960s, but personal computers became widespread in the 1990s, especially in the United States. This era also saw the emergence of social networking sites, beginning in 1996, which personalized information consumption by creating curated online communities and niche spaces for interaction. This personalization and interactivity represent a significant shift in how media is produced and consumed, highlighting the ongoing impact of disruptive technological changes on mass media.