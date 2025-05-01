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What is the difference between evolutionary and disruptive changes in media technology? Evolutionary changes are gradual improvements to existing systems, while disruptive changes fundamentally alter how media is used and consumed. What is an example of an evolutionary change in television technology? The transition from black and white to color to HD television is an example of evolutionary change, as the way televisions were used remained the same but the quality improved over time. What is an example of a disruptive change in media technology? The rise of social media and streaming websites is a disruptive change, as they have fundamentally changed how people use the internet and consume media. When did print media begin to evolve significantly, and what invention was key to this? Print media began to evolve in the 1400s with the invention of the printing press, which allowed for widespread distribution of pamphlets and newspapers. What is sensationalism in print media? Sensationalism is the use of shocking or emotionally charged stories to increase sales and interest, sometimes at the expense of accuracy. How did print media contribute to the rise of censorship? Print media made censorship more commonplace, as those in power sought to control what information the masses could access. What was the initial use of radio technology before it became a mass media tool? Radio was initially used for ship navigation before it became a tool for entertainment and news broadcasting. By what decade did radio become widely used for entertainment and news? By the 1920s, radio was widely used for entertainment, news, music, sports, weather, and religious sermons. What major development in media occurred in the 1940s? Television was developed in the 1940s, allowing for the transmission of both image and sound. Which three major television broadcasting companies were formed by the 1940s? ABC, CBS, and NBC were the three major television broadcasting companies formed by the 1940s. How did television shape public perception of major events? Television allowed people to see events as they happened, which changed public perception compared to just hearing about them, as seen in the Kennedy-Nixon debate and the Vietnam War. What was significant about the Vietnam War's coverage on television? The Vietnam War was the first war broadcasted on television in real time, which significantly shaped public perception and reaction. When was the first Internet message sent, and when did personal computers become common? The first Internet message was sent in the 1960s, but personal computers became common in the United States in the 1990s. What was the first social networking site, and when did it launch? The first social networking site launched in 1996, marking the beginning of online social media communities. How has social media changed the personalization of information? Social media allows for more curated, personalized online communities and niche spaces for people to engage, reflecting a shift in how information is shared and consumed.
Evolution of Media quiz
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