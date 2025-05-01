What is the difference between evolutionary and disruptive changes in media technology? Evolutionary changes are gradual improvements to existing systems, while disruptive changes fundamentally alter how media is used and consumed.

What is an example of an evolutionary change in television technology? The transition from black and white to color to HD television is an example of evolutionary change, as the way televisions were used remained the same but the quality improved over time.

What is an example of a disruptive change in media technology? The rise of social media and streaming websites is a disruptive change, as they have fundamentally changed how people use the internet and consume media.

When did print media begin to evolve significantly, and what invention was key to this? Print media began to evolve in the 1400s with the invention of the printing press, which allowed for widespread distribution of pamphlets and newspapers.

What is sensationalism in print media? Sensationalism is the use of shocking or emotionally charged stories to increase sales and interest, sometimes at the expense of accuracy.

How did print media contribute to the rise of censorship? Print media made censorship more commonplace, as those in power sought to control what information the masses could access.