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Group Two or more individuals who interact regularly and share a sense of identity, such as families or friend circles. Network A web of social ties connecting people who may not interact frequently, like social media contacts or alumni. Organization A large formal structure aiming to achieve specific goals, often composed of multiple groups and part of broader networks. Social Tie A connection or relationship linking individuals within groups or networks, varying in strength and frequency. Social Structure An arrangement of relationships and roles that shapes how individuals and groups interact within society. Organizational Culture Shared values, beliefs, and practices that shape behavior and interactions within a formal structure. Group Size The number of individuals in a collective, influencing interaction patterns and overall functioning. Identity A shared sense of belonging and common characteristics among members of a collective. Social Interaction The process by which individuals act and respond to others within groups, networks, or organizations. Department A subgroup within a formal structure, often organized by function or task, contributing to overall goals. Team A small collective within a larger structure, collaborating closely to achieve specific objectives. Business Partner An external entity or individual connected through formal ties to collaborate toward shared objectives. Nonprofit A formal structure aiming to achieve goals other than profit, such as social or community improvement. Social Dynamics Patterns and processes of change and interaction among individuals within collectives. Friend Group A collective of individuals who interact regularly and share a sense of belonging based on personal relationships.
Groups, Networks, and Organizations definitions
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