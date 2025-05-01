Group Two or more individuals who interact regularly and share a sense of identity, such as families or friend circles.

Network A web of social ties connecting people who may not interact frequently, like social media contacts or alumni.

Organization A large formal structure aiming to achieve specific goals, often composed of multiple groups and part of broader networks.

Social Tie A connection or relationship linking individuals within groups or networks, varying in strength and frequency.

Social Structure An arrangement of relationships and roles that shapes how individuals and groups interact within society.

Organizational Culture Shared values, beliefs, and practices that shape behavior and interactions within a formal structure.