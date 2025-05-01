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Groups, Networks, and Organizations definitions

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  • Group
    Two or more individuals who interact regularly and share a sense of identity, such as families or friend circles.
  • Network
    A web of social ties connecting people who may not interact frequently, like social media contacts or alumni.
  • Organization
    A large formal structure aiming to achieve specific goals, often composed of multiple groups and part of broader networks.
  • Social Tie
    A connection or relationship linking individuals within groups or networks, varying in strength and frequency.
  • Social Structure
    An arrangement of relationships and roles that shapes how individuals and groups interact within society.
  • Organizational Culture
    Shared values, beliefs, and practices that shape behavior and interactions within a formal structure.
  • Group Size
    The number of individuals in a collective, influencing interaction patterns and overall functioning.
  • Identity
    A shared sense of belonging and common characteristics among members of a collective.
  • Social Interaction
    The process by which individuals act and respond to others within groups, networks, or organizations.
  • Department
    A subgroup within a formal structure, often organized by function or task, contributing to overall goals.
  • Team
    A small collective within a larger structure, collaborating closely to achieve specific objectives.
  • Business Partner
    An external entity or individual connected through formal ties to collaborate toward shared objectives.
  • Nonprofit
    A formal structure aiming to achieve goals other than profit, such as social or community improvement.
  • Social Dynamics
    Patterns and processes of change and interaction among individuals within collectives.
  • Friend Group
    A collective of individuals who interact regularly and share a sense of belonging based on personal relationships.