Understanding social functioning often involves examining groups, networks, and organizations, which are fundamental concepts in sociology. A group consists of two or more people who interact regularly and share a sense of identity, such as friend groups or families. These groups provide a foundation for social connection and influence individual behavior through shared norms and values.

A network is a broader concept, defined as a web of social ties or connections among individuals who may or may not interact regularly. Examples include a high school graduating class or social media contacts. Networks serve to link individuals and groups, facilitating the flow of information, resources, and social support across different social circles.

In contrast, an organization is a large, formal structure designed to achieve specific goals. Examples include businesses, schools, and nonprofits. Organizations typically comprise multiple groups, such as teams or departments, and often exist within larger networks that include partners and stakeholders. These structures help coordinate activities and resources efficiently to meet collective objectives.

Exploring how group size and the nature of connections influence social functioning reveals important dynamics in social cohesion and identity formation. Smaller groups often foster stronger interpersonal bonds, while larger networks enable broader access to information and opportunities. Understanding these distinctions enhances comprehension of social structures and their impact on individual and collective behavior.