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What is the basic definition of a group in sociology? A group is two or more people who interact regularly and share a sense of identity. Give an example of a group. Examples of groups include families or friend groups. How does a network differ from a group? A network is a web of social ties connecting people who may not interact regularly, unlike groups where interaction is frequent. What is an example of a social network? Examples include a high school graduating class or your social media contacts. What is an organization in sociological terms? An organization is a large formal structure designed to achieve a specific goal. Name three types of organizations. Businesses, schools, and nonprofits are all types of organizations. How are organizations related to groups? Organizations usually consist of multiple groups, such as teams or departments. How can organizations be part of larger networks? Organizations can be part of larger networks through connections like business partners. What is the main function of a network? A network serves to connect individuals and possibly groups. How does group size influence social functioning? Group size can affect how much connection members feel and how the group functions. What is a key feature that distinguishes a group from a network? Regular interaction and shared identity distinguish a group from a network. Why do sociologists study groups, networks, and organizations? Sociologists study them to understand social functioning and dynamics within societies. What is meant by organizational culture? Organizational culture refers to the shared values, beliefs, and practices within an organization. How do networks connect groups? Networks can link different groups together through social ties. What is the relationship between social interaction and social structure in the context of groups? Social interaction within groups helps form the social structure of society.
Groups, Networks, and Organizations quiz
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