Skip to main content
Back

Groups, Networks, and Organizations quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What is the basic definition of a group in sociology?
    A group is two or more people who interact regularly and share a sense of identity.
  • Give an example of a group.
    Examples of groups include families or friend groups.
  • How does a network differ from a group?
    A network is a web of social ties connecting people who may not interact regularly, unlike groups where interaction is frequent.
  • What is an example of a social network?
    Examples include a high school graduating class or your social media contacts.
  • What is an organization in sociological terms?
    An organization is a large formal structure designed to achieve a specific goal.
  • Name three types of organizations.
    Businesses, schools, and nonprofits are all types of organizations.
  • How are organizations related to groups?
    Organizations usually consist of multiple groups, such as teams or departments.
  • How can organizations be part of larger networks?
    Organizations can be part of larger networks through connections like business partners.
  • What is the main function of a network?
    A network serves to connect individuals and possibly groups.
  • How does group size influence social functioning?
    Group size can affect how much connection members feel and how the group functions.
  • What is a key feature that distinguishes a group from a network?
    Regular interaction and shared identity distinguish a group from a network.
  • Why do sociologists study groups, networks, and organizations?
    Sociologists study them to understand social functioning and dynamics within societies.
  • What is meant by organizational culture?
    Organizational culture refers to the shared values, beliefs, and practices within an organization.
  • How do networks connect groups?
    Networks can link different groups together through social ties.
  • What is the relationship between social interaction and social structure in the context of groups?
    Social interaction within groups helps form the social structure of society.