What is the basic definition of a group in sociology? A group is two or more people who interact regularly and share a sense of identity.

Give an example of a group. Examples of groups include families or friend groups.

How does a network differ from a group? A network is a web of social ties connecting people who may not interact regularly, unlike groups where interaction is frequent.

What is an example of a social network? Examples include a high school graduating class or your social media contacts.

What is an organization in sociological terms? An organization is a large formal structure designed to achieve a specific goal.

Name three types of organizations. Businesses, schools, and nonprofits are all types of organizations.