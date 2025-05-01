Descent A system for tracing kinship connections across generations, often forming the basis for family structure and inheritance.

Kinship A social bond formed through ancestry, marriage, or adoption, shaping family ties and social belonging.

Patrilineal Descent A method of tracing family lineage exclusively through the father's side, influencing surnames and inheritance.

Matrilineal Descent A method of tracing family lineage exclusively through the mother's side, common in some indigenous societies.

Bilineal Descent A system recognizing both maternal and paternal lines for tracing ancestry, prevalent in many modern societies.

Family Tree A visual representation of kinship ties across generations, illustrating lineage and relationships.