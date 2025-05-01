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Descent A system for tracing kinship connections across generations, often forming the basis for family structure and inheritance. Kinship A social bond formed through ancestry, marriage, or adoption, shaping family ties and social belonging. Patrilineal Descent A method of tracing family lineage exclusively through the father's side, influencing surnames and inheritance. Matrilineal Descent A method of tracing family lineage exclusively through the mother's side, common in some indigenous societies. Bilineal Descent A system recognizing both maternal and paternal lines for tracing ancestry, prevalent in many modern societies. Family Tree A visual representation of kinship ties across generations, illustrating lineage and relationships. Residency Cultural norms dictating where newly married couples establish their household after marriage. Patrilocality A residential pattern where newlyweds live with or near the husband's family, often for support and guidance. Matrilocality A residential pattern where newlyweds live with or near the wife's family, facilitating support from her relatives. Neolocality A residential pattern where couples establish a home separate from both sets of parents, common in industrialized societies. Ancestry Lineage traced through previous generations, forming the foundation for kinship and descent systems. Adoption A process by which individuals become part of a kinship network without biological ties, recognized in descent systems. Marriage A socially recognized union that can establish new kinship ties and influence residency patterns. Inheritance The transfer of property, status, or titles across generations, often structured by descent systems. Social Belonging A sense of identity and acceptance within a group, often shaped by kinship and descent. Pre-industrial Society A community where traditional descent and residency patterns, such as patrilocality or matrilocality, are prevalent. Post-industrial Society A society characterized by modern economic structures, where neolocality and bilineal descent are common. Surname A family name passed down through generations, often reflecting patrilineal or matrilineal descent. Guidance Support and advice provided by older generations to newly married couples, often facilitated by residential patterns. Childcare Assistance with raising children, frequently offered by extended family in patrilocal or matrilocal arrangements.
Lines of Descent and Residency definitions
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