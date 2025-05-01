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Lines of Descent and Residency definitions

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  • Descent
    A system for tracing kinship connections across generations, often forming the basis for family structure and inheritance.
  • Kinship
    A social bond formed through ancestry, marriage, or adoption, shaping family ties and social belonging.
  • Patrilineal Descent
    A method of tracing family lineage exclusively through the father's side, influencing surnames and inheritance.
  • Matrilineal Descent
    A method of tracing family lineage exclusively through the mother's side, common in some indigenous societies.
  • Bilineal Descent
    A system recognizing both maternal and paternal lines for tracing ancestry, prevalent in many modern societies.
  • Family Tree
    A visual representation of kinship ties across generations, illustrating lineage and relationships.
  • Residency
    Cultural norms dictating where newly married couples establish their household after marriage.
  • Patrilocality
    A residential pattern where newlyweds live with or near the husband's family, often for support and guidance.
  • Matrilocality
    A residential pattern where newlyweds live with or near the wife's family, facilitating support from her relatives.
  • Neolocality
    A residential pattern where couples establish a home separate from both sets of parents, common in industrialized societies.
  • Ancestry
    Lineage traced through previous generations, forming the foundation for kinship and descent systems.
  • Adoption
    A process by which individuals become part of a kinship network without biological ties, recognized in descent systems.
  • Marriage
    A socially recognized union that can establish new kinship ties and influence residency patterns.
  • Inheritance
    The transfer of property, status, or titles across generations, often structured by descent systems.
  • Social Belonging
    A sense of identity and acceptance within a group, often shaped by kinship and descent.
  • Pre-industrial Society
    A community where traditional descent and residency patterns, such as patrilocality or matrilocality, are prevalent.
  • Post-industrial Society
    A society characterized by modern economic structures, where neolocality and bilineal descent are common.
  • Surname
    A family name passed down through generations, often reflecting patrilineal or matrilineal descent.
  • Guidance
    Support and advice provided by older generations to newly married couples, often facilitated by residential patterns.
  • Childcare
    Assistance with raising children, frequently offered by extended family in patrilocal or matrilocal arrangements.