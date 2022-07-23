Descent systems are methods by which societies trace kinship across generations, establishing social bonds based on common ancestry, marriage, or adoption. Kinship essentially represents the way individuals connect through family lineage. One common form is patrilineal descent, where kinship is traced exclusively through the father's line. This system has historically been widespread, with remnants visible in cultures such as those in the United States and India, where children often inherit their father's surname. In contrast, matrilineal descent traces kinship through the mother's line and has been prevalent in many indigenous societies, including the Crow and Cherokee tribes in the United States. Another approach is bilineal descent, which tracks kinship through both maternal and paternal lines. This method is more common in high-income, post-industrial societies, reflecting a broader recognition of family ties on both sides.

Residency patterns refer to cultural norms dictating where newlywed couples live after marriage, especially in pre-industrial societies. Patrilocality is a residential pattern where the couple resides with or near the husband's family, often moving in with his parents or nearby. Conversely, matrilocality involves living with or near the wife's family. These arrangements provide practical benefits such as housing, financial support, guidance, and childcare from the older generation, facilitating the new couple's transition into married life. However, they may also pose challenges, such as one partner feeling disconnected from their biological family and needing to adapt to a new community.

With industrialization, a new residential pattern called neolocality emerged, where newlyweds establish an independent household separate from both sets of parents. This pattern is now predominant in many high-income, post-industrial nations, reflecting increased mobility and individualism in family structures.