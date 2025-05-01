What is descent in the context of kinship? Descent is a system by which members of a society trace kinship over generations through common ancestry, marriage, or adoption.

How is kinship traced in a patrilineal descent system? In patrilineal descent, kinship is traced through the father's line only.

Which societies commonly use patrilineal descent, and how is it reflected today? Patrilineal descent was common historically and is reflected today in practices like taking the father's surname in societies such as the United States and India.

How is kinship traced in a matrilineal descent system? In matrilineal descent, kinship is traced through the mother's line only.

Name two indigenous groups in the United States that historically used matrilineal descent. The Crow and Cherokee tribes are examples of indigenous groups in the United States that used matrilineal descent.

What is bilineal descent? Bilineal descent is a system of tracing kinship through both the mother’s and father’s lines.