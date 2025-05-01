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What is descent in the context of kinship? Descent is a system by which members of a society trace kinship over generations through common ancestry, marriage, or adoption. How is kinship traced in a patrilineal descent system? In patrilineal descent, kinship is traced through the father's line only. Which societies commonly use patrilineal descent, and how is it reflected today? Patrilineal descent was common historically and is reflected today in practices like taking the father's surname in societies such as the United States and India. How is kinship traced in a matrilineal descent system? In matrilineal descent, kinship is traced through the mother's line only. Name two indigenous groups in the United States that historically used matrilineal descent. The Crow and Cherokee tribes are examples of indigenous groups in the United States that used matrilineal descent. What is bilineal descent? Bilineal descent is a system of tracing kinship through both the mother’s and father’s lines. In which type of societies is bilineal descent most common today? Bilineal descent is most common in high-income, post-industrialized societies. What does the term 'residency' refer to in the context of kinship and marriage? Residency refers to cultural norms about where newly married couples live after marriage. What is patrilocality? Patrilocality is a residential pattern where a newly married couple lives with or near the husband's family. What is matrilocality? Matrilocality is a residential pattern where a newly married couple lives with or near the wife's family. What are some advantages of patrilocal or matrilocal residency patterns? These patterns allow the older generation to provide housing, financial support, guidance, and childcare to the newly married couple. What is a potential downside of patrilocal or matrilocal residency? One partner may become disconnected from their biological family and have to adjust to a new community. In what types of societies were patrilocal and matrilocal residency patterns most common? Patrilocal and matrilocal residency patterns were most common in pre-industrial societies. What is neolocality? Neolocality is a residential pattern where a newly married couple lives apart from both sets of parents. Where is neolocality most commonly found today? Neolocality is most common in high-income, post-industrialized nations.
Lines of Descent and Residency quiz
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