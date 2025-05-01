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Religion definitions

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  • Sacred
    Objects or concepts treated with reverence, often serving as symbols and assigned special meaning within a religious context.
  • Profane
    Ordinary aspects of life not treated with awe or respect, considered mundane and lacking special religious significance.
  • Social Cohesion
    A sense of unity and belonging fostered by shared religious experiences, beliefs, and rituals among group members.
  • Animism
    A religious category focused on the worship of natural spirits, attributing spiritual essence to animals, plants, or objects.
  • Theism
    A religious system centered on belief in one or more gods, encompassing both monotheism and polytheism.
  • Monotheism
    A belief system recognizing a single, all-powerful deity, often associated with major world religions like Christianity or Islam.
  • Polytheism
    A belief system involving multiple gods, each with distinct roles or domains, as seen in ancient Greek or Hindu traditions.
  • Ethicalism
    A religious focus on moral principles and self-discipline as the path to spiritual fulfillment, often emphasizing enlightenment.
  • Church
    A large, established religious body with formal leadership, high societal integration, and broad appeal to members.
  • Denomination
    A recognized branch within a larger religious tradition, distinguished by unique practices or interpretations of doctrine.
  • Sect
    A group that splits from a larger religious body, often with stricter beliefs and moderate societal integration.
  • Cult
    A new religious movement typically led by a charismatic figure, marked by unconventional values and low societal integration.
  • Congregation
    A local group of individuals who gather regularly for worship within a larger religious organization.
  • Secularism
    A societal trend characterized by declining religious influence and a shift toward non-religious worldviews.
  • Religious Ritual
    A set of prescribed behaviors or ceremonies that reinforce shared beliefs and strengthen group identity.