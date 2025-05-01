Sacred Objects or concepts treated with reverence, often serving as symbols and assigned special meaning within a religious context.

Profane Ordinary aspects of life not treated with awe or respect, considered mundane and lacking special religious significance.

Social Cohesion A sense of unity and belonging fostered by shared religious experiences, beliefs, and rituals among group members.

Animism A religious category focused on the worship of natural spirits, attributing spiritual essence to animals, plants, or objects.

Theism A religious system centered on belief in one or more gods, encompassing both monotheism and polytheism.

Monotheism A belief system recognizing a single, all-powerful deity, often associated with major world religions like Christianity or Islam.