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Sacred Objects or concepts treated with reverence, often serving as symbols and assigned special meaning within a religious context. Profane Ordinary aspects of life not treated with awe or respect, considered mundane and lacking special religious significance. Social Cohesion A sense of unity and belonging fostered by shared religious experiences, beliefs, and rituals among group members. Animism A religious category focused on the worship of natural spirits, attributing spiritual essence to animals, plants, or objects. Theism A religious system centered on belief in one or more gods, encompassing both monotheism and polytheism. Monotheism A belief system recognizing a single, all-powerful deity, often associated with major world religions like Christianity or Islam. Polytheism A belief system involving multiple gods, each with distinct roles or domains, as seen in ancient Greek or Hindu traditions. Ethicalism A religious focus on moral principles and self-discipline as the path to spiritual fulfillment, often emphasizing enlightenment. Church A large, established religious body with formal leadership, high societal integration, and broad appeal to members. Denomination A recognized branch within a larger religious tradition, distinguished by unique practices or interpretations of doctrine. Sect A group that splits from a larger religious body, often with stricter beliefs and moderate societal integration. Cult A new religious movement typically led by a charismatic figure, marked by unconventional values and low societal integration. Congregation A local group of individuals who gather regularly for worship within a larger religious organization. Secularism A societal trend characterized by declining religious influence and a shift toward non-religious worldviews. Religious Ritual A set of prescribed behaviors or ceremonies that reinforce shared beliefs and strengthen group identity.
Religion definitions
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