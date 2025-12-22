Yes, many religions do not fit neatly into a single sociological category because they incorporate elements from multiple types. For example, Hinduism is primarily polytheistic, believing in many gods, but it also includes aspects of animism, such as reverence for natural elements, and ethicalism, focusing on moral principles and spiritual discipline. Similarly, Shintoism is categorized as animism due to its focus on natural spirits but also has polytheistic elements. This complexity reflects the diverse and multifaceted nature of religious beliefs and practices across cultures.