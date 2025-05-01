How do sociologists define religion as a social institution? Religion is defined as a social institution of beliefs, values, and practices that focus on the sacred.

What is the difference between sacred and profane objects according to Emile Durkheim? Sacred objects are treated with reverence and respect, while profane objects are ordinary and mundane aspects of life.

What are religious experiences in the context of sociology? Religious experiences are encounters that make people feel more connected to the divine, ranging from daily prayer to awe-inspiring moments.

What are religious beliefs? Religious beliefs are the ideas or doctrines that members of a religion hold to be true.

How do religious rituals contribute to social cohesion? Religious rituals create a sense of unity by encouraging members to behave in similar ways, fostering a strong in-group identity.

What is animism and give an example? Animism is the worship of natural spirits or entities believed to inhabit natural objects; Shintoism is an example.