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How do sociologists define religion as a social institution? Religion is defined as a social institution of beliefs, values, and practices that focus on the sacred. What is the difference between sacred and profane objects according to Emile Durkheim? Sacred objects are treated with reverence and respect, while profane objects are ordinary and mundane aspects of life. What are religious experiences in the context of sociology? Religious experiences are encounters that make people feel more connected to the divine, ranging from daily prayer to awe-inspiring moments. What are religious beliefs? Religious beliefs are the ideas or doctrines that members of a religion hold to be true. How do religious rituals contribute to social cohesion? Religious rituals create a sense of unity by encouraging members to behave in similar ways, fostering a strong in-group identity. What is animism and give an example? Animism is the worship of natural spirits or entities believed to inhabit natural objects; Shintoism is an example. How is theism categorized, and what are examples of each type? Theism is divided into monotheism (belief in one god, e.g., Christianity, Islam, Judaism) and polytheism (belief in many gods, e.g., Hinduism, ancient Greek religion). What is ethicalism in religion? Ethicalism is a focus on adhering to moral principles or ethical truths to achieve spiritual fulfillment, as seen in Buddhism. Why do some religions not fit neatly into one category? Many religions have elements of multiple categories, such as Hinduism, which includes aspects of polytheism, animism, and ethicalism. What is a church in the context of religious organizations? A church is a large, established religious body that is highly integrated into society and has a formal, bureaucratic leadership structure. What is a congregation? A congregation is the specific group of people who worship together within a church, such as a local parish or synagogue. What is a denomination? A denomination is a recognized branch of a larger church with unique practices or interpretations of religious texts, like Catholicism or Baptists in Christianity. How does a sect differ from a church? A sect is an offshoot of a church with more rigid religious convictions and moderate integration into society, often led by a charismatic leader. What are the characteristics of a cult or new religious movement? Cults are typically formed around a charismatic leader, have low integration into society, and often hold extreme or unconventional values. What is secularism and what trend is associated with it? Secularism is a societal trend moving away from spirituality and religion, with more people in developed nations choosing a secular lifestyle.
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