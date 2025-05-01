Upper Class A small segment of society often distinguished by inherited or newly acquired wealth, significant influence, and control over major institutions.

Middle Class The largest social group, typically associated with white collar employment, home ownership, higher education, and financial stability.

Working Class A group primarily engaged in blue collar jobs, often with limited savings, lower educational attainment, and less stable access to benefits.

Lower Class A segment facing low-wage work or unemployment, struggling to afford basic needs, with minimal savings and limited educational opportunities.

Class Traits Behaviors, customs, and norms—such as housing, dress, and language—that signal social standing and influence perceptions.

Social Mobility The capacity for individuals or groups to shift between social classes within an open hierarchy.