The class system in the United States is a social stratification based primarily on income, though factors like wealth and power can also influence social class distinctions. Income remains a key determinant in categorizing society into different classes, each with distinct characteristics and social roles.

The upper class, comprising about 5% of the population, is divided into "old money" and "new money." Old money refers to families who have inherited wealth over generations, such as the Rockefellers and Kennedys, while new money includes individuals who have recently acquired wealth through business or other means. This class typically holds significant power in society, often controlling major sectors like business, education, media, and politics.

The middle class, making up approximately 40 to 45% of the population, is associated with white-collar jobs and a comfortable lifestyle that requires ongoing employment. Members of the middle class usually have higher education levels, own homes, and maintain some savings, reflecting economic stability and social mobility.

The working class, about 30 to 35% of the population, is linked to blue-collar jobs. While they can often sustain a mainstream lifestyle, they may face financial challenges, have limited savings, and experience less stable access to healthcare. Educational attainment tends to be lower compared to the middle class.

The lower class, constituting roughly 20% of the population, often struggles with low-wage employment or unemployment. This group frequently faces difficulties affording basic necessities such as housing, food, and healthcare, and typically has minimal education and little to no savings.

Social class is also reflected through class traits or class markers, which include behaviors, customs, and norms common within each class. These traits manifest in aspects like housing style, vehicle type, clothing, and language use. Although the prominence of class traits has diminished in recent decades, they still influence social perceptions and judgments.

Understanding the U.S. class system involves recognizing how income and social factors shape opportunities and lifestyles, as well as how societal roles and power dynamics are distributed across different classes.