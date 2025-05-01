What is the primary factor used to stratify the U.S. class system in this lesson? Income is the primary factor used to stratify the U.S. class system in this lesson.

How is the upper class in the U.S. divided, and what distinguishes these groups? The upper class is divided into 'old money' (inherited wealth) and 'new money' (recently earned wealth).

What are some typical characteristics of the U.S. middle class? The middle class often has white-collar jobs, higher education, home ownership, and some savings, but must keep working to maintain their lifestyle.

What type of jobs and financial stability are associated with the working class? The working class is associated with blue-collar jobs, less education, little savings, and less stable access to necessities like healthcare.

What challenges do people in the lower class typically face? People in the lower class often have low-wage work or unemployment, struggle to afford basic needs, and have little education or savings.

What are class traits (or class markers), and why are they important? Class traits are behaviors, customs, and norms common within each social class, such as housing, dress, and vocabulary, which influence social perceptions.