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The Effect of Groups definitions

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  • Conformity
    A shift in behaviors, attitudes, or beliefs to align with those of a group, even when evidence contradicts the group’s stance.
  • Obedience
    A behavioral change resulting from compliance with the demands of an authority figure, often overriding personal morals.
  • Groupthink
    A process where group harmony and agreement are prioritized over critical analysis, often leading to flawed decisions.
  • Bystander Effect
    A phenomenon where the presence of others reduces the likelihood that any individual will help someone in need.
  • Diffusion of Responsibility
    A psychological state where individuals feel less personal obligation to act when others are present.
  • Authority Figure
    An individual perceived as having power or control, whose directives strongly influence others’ actions.
  • Confederate
    A person secretly working with the experimenter, posing as a participant to influence the study’s outcome.
  • Self-Censorship
    The act of withholding doubts or dissenting opinions within a group to maintain perceived consensus.
  • Collective Rationalization
    A group’s tendency to dismiss warnings or negative feedback, reinforcing their shared beliefs.
  • Overconfidence
    An inflated belief within a group that their decisions are infallible, often ignoring contrary evidence.
  • Illusion of Unanimity
    A false sense that everyone in a group agrees, often masking private doubts or disagreements.
  • Social Influence
    The impact that others have on an individual’s thoughts, feelings, or behaviors within a group context.
  • Confirmation Bias
    A tendency to favor information that supports existing beliefs, often seen in group decision-making.
  • Experimental Design
    A structured procedure in research, such as Asch’s or Milgram’s studies, to systematically test social phenomena.
  • Moral Distress
    Emotional discomfort experienced when actions conflict with personal ethical standards, as seen in obedience studies.