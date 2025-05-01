Conformity A shift in behaviors, attitudes, or beliefs to align with those of a group, even when evidence contradicts the group’s stance.

Obedience A behavioral change resulting from compliance with the demands of an authority figure, often overriding personal morals.

Groupthink A process where group harmony and agreement are prioritized over critical analysis, often leading to flawed decisions.

Bystander Effect A phenomenon where the presence of others reduces the likelihood that any individual will help someone in need.

Diffusion of Responsibility A psychological state where individuals feel less personal obligation to act when others are present.

Authority Figure An individual perceived as having power or control, whose directives strongly influence others’ actions.